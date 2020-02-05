Legislators this year won’t have to set a two-year budget, having accomplished that feat last year, but have bonding and other decisions before them.
The 2020 session is set to begin Tuesday, Feb. 11, and end no later than Monday, May 18.
Senate District 46 legislators outlined their expectations during a January town hall meeting at St. Louis Park City Hall.
Sen. Ron Latz - Senate 46
Regarding the state budget, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) said, “Frankly, with the projection that we’re going to have more revenue on the table than projected expenses, we don’t have to accomplish anything specific this upcoming legislative session.”
With a surplus, he said, “I’m sure that one of the things we will be looking at is what to do with the revenues that we have. There will be a variety of proposals to accomplish that.”
Not all spending proposals last session made it into final bills, so he anticipates some of them will return. He expects to see proposals for some tax relief as well.
Bonding for infrastructure in the state will make up a major portion of the session, he predicted. Bonding bills typically provide funding for state-owned buildings, for higher education and for projects with regional significance, such as water utility investments, sewage treatment, community centers and civic centers.
Other projects will be more local, Latz said. Perspectives Inc. has a longstanding application for state bonding for the Perspectives Family Center in St. Louis Park, for example. The nonprofit would remodel its existing family center and build an addition. The new space would be designed with mothers and children in mind.
“We will hopefully get that accomplished this year,” Latz said.
The Senate Capital Investment Committee toured Perspectives Jan. 28. The same day, the committee heard a presentation at Golden Valley City Hall about projects relating to flood hazard mitigation and a bike and pedestrian underpass at Highway 55 and Douglas Drive. Later in the day, the committee visited the site of a proposed bridge improvement project at Rockford Road in Plymouth and stopped by the Plymouth Creek Center to hear about a proposed project.
Latz noted that the bonding bill has a unique political dynamic because super majorities in the Minnesota House and Minnesota Senate are required for approval. As a result, the bill will require strong bipartisan support.
“We’ve got some pent-up demand for projects that weren’t funded last year and weren’t funded in the last several cycles but that do have great public support and regional significance,” he said.
Rep. Cheryl Youakim - House 46B
Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) pointed out that she is carrying the bill for the Perspectives Family Center in the Minnesota House.
The state surplus is not as large as it seems because projections include inflationary costs, she noted. However, she anticipated legislators would introduce many bills that would require some funding.
She plans to resurrect a bill that would ensure that taxpayers can file their state taxes online at no charge.
The Hometown Heroes Assistance Act she plans to introduce again would provide a base of money for volunteer firefighters to focus on access to health care and mental health.
Given her roles on committees that relate to education, Youakim said she planned to focus on what students need in the classroom and tools for teachers, administrators and other staff to deliver quality education. In particular, she said she planned to focus on mental health in schools; the opportunity gap, which relates to disparities among groups of students; and training for teachers and support staff.
Noting her position as a paraprofessional in St. Louis Park when the Legislature is not is session, Youakim said she can be on the front lines to learn how schools are functioning, what student and teachers need and what schools need to ensure everyone receives a quality education.
Rep. Ryan Winkler - House 46A
Rep. Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley), who serves as House Majority Leader, noted that the Minnesota Legislature managed to approve a budget last session despite being the only divided legislature in the country. He called that “a minor miracle of functional government.”
The budget in place required compromise that he said “kind of masks the shortcomings of our current situation.”
For example, he said, “We managed to pass a budget that had increased funding for the K-12 school system but not really much more than keeping pace with inflation.”
The House approved legislation related to health care and prescription drugs, but it did not make it through the Senate, he added. The House also passed bills relating to climate change, early education, affordable housing, college tuition debt and goals related to immigration and refugees that did not make it through the Senate.
“There are a lot of things on the table from last session that did not get signed into law, and I think will be just as difficult in this next session to sign into law,” Winkler said. “So, this is not a year coming up, in my forecast anyway, for great progress or accomplishment for the state of Minnesota at the state legislative level. I think it will be a year of workmanlike taking care of basic issues.”
He anticipated the Legislature could approve a bonding bill, minor policy changes, perhaps a budget-related bill and a bill relating to the cost of insulin.
“That will probably be about all,” Winkler said.
He said the 2020 election “from a civic and personal standpoint will test all of our ability to remain committed to the common good and working with our fellow citizens – sometimes even with our own family members – and making sure that this experiment in democratic self-government is something that we can all believe in despite how challenging this next election year is going to be.”
During the session, he predicted, “I think there will be a lot of noise and there will be a lot of politics and there will be, hopefully, some infrastructure that comes from it.”
