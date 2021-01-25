While legislators await a February state budget forecast, Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler said the financial situation is improving.
He and other Senate District 46 leaders discussed their expectations for the 2021 session in its first month. Working to set a two-year budget will constitute a major part of their efforts.
Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) credited state assistance for child care, housing, access to health care, “a robust testing program” for COVID-19 and other measures “to keep the pandemic at bay” for helping the state’s finances.
“Our economy is relatively strong compared to a lot of other states, and our revenues coming in are better,” he said.
Federal action in December to extend unemployment insurance and provide direct aid to individuals nationwide has also helped the economy, Winkler said.
“I don’t see deficits as very likely in our future,” he said.
A stimulus package supported by the Biden Administration could further help the state budget and Minnesota economy. Still, Winkler said the state needs to ensure the state provides support for residents in areas such as housing.
“We can’t sit around and wait for the federal government, because we don’t know what the package exactly will look like or how long it will take to get here,” Winkler said.
In the upcoming biennial budget, he anticipated the state Legislature would keep spending at current levels after accounting for inflation. However, he said such a budget would not begin to address such needs as paid family and medical leave, school support services for students during the pandemic and ensuring long-term care is adequate at nursing homes.
“There’s a huge amount that we need to do at the state level to help Minnesota come out of this pandemic in a way that addresses the deep economic, racial and geographic differences across our state,” Winkler said.
In particular, he called for more early childhood education to help students prepare to succeed in school.
“That will cost more money than what we’re providing now,” Winkler said.
In the Minnesota Senate, Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) had a more pessimistic view of the likely budget forecast.
“We anticipate we’ll have over a $1 billion shortfall that we’re going to have to deal with to close the gap somehow,” Latz said.
Major areas of the budget, such as education and health and human services funding, require more resources rather than fewer due to the pandemic, Latz said.
“Everyone’s under intense pressure, and we have to balance the budget,” Latz said. “There are still segments of the economy that are doing well – some that are doing extremely well – and so there may be places that we can bring in some revenue, even though you’re reluctant to do that while the economy is under pressure.”
He predicted many stakeholders will feel dissatisfied with the upcoming budget.
“They’re going to have to muddle through like we’re all muddling through until we get our feet back under us again,” Latz said.
Of the budget, Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) said, “We don’t know how the economy is going to be with COVID. As the vaccine gets out there, there’s a lot more hope out there. Hopefully that is reflected in the forecast.”
Law enforcement issues
A stressed budget could hinder efforts to address trauma in communities that don’t trust law enforcement and to provide additional crisis deescalation training and more mental health and social workers to respond to 911 calls with police officers, Latz said.
However, he said funding is not necessary for other measures, like expunging more criminal records to allow more people to find jobs and housing, the restoration of voting rights for felons and changes to the bail system. He also called for more independent investigations and prosecutions involving officer-related deaths.
Referring to the 2020 session, Winkler said, “We were successful in passing significant legislation in part because Minnesota’s largest businesses weighed in with Republicans and said that we have to change what we’re doing in Minnesota. It’s bad for our state, it’s bad for our communities, it’s bad for our reputation. And so, if they are willing to engage more, we hope that Republicans would push and we go further.”
He plans to again seek to legalize cannabis in Minnesota and expunge related criminal records.
“It is a significant way in which people interact with law enforcement, with huge racial disparities,” Winkler said.
While the Republican-led Senate blocked the measure last year, Winkler noted that voters in Republican-leaning South Dakota approved marijuana legalization in the 2020 election.
“We are going to do everything we can to bring Republicans on board,” he said. “I expect by the time that bill passes the House, it will have Republican support.”
Other legislative efforts
As House majority leader, he said he also plans to help shepherd legislation focused on workers and immigrant families through the legislative body. Racial equity, such as seeking more classroom teachers of color, is also a focus.
Youakim plans to focus on education extensively in her roles in the Minnesota House.
“While COVID has done a lot of things, it’s really highlighted the opportunity gaps we’ve always had and created the opportunity to re-imagine and figure it out,” she said. “Before COVID, not all our kids were doing great. So every time I hear everyone say, ‘I can’t wait to get back to normal,’ I’m hoping we have a new normal.”
Another of her efforts involves provide funding for firefighters facing cancer, cardiac problems and mental health concerns. Youakim is also working on a bill to allow teens who are 16 or 17 to obtain mental health support without parental permission and a bill to increase training for first responders responding to people with Alzheimer’s who go missing.
Winkler said of Minnesota lawmakers, “We are continuing to work hard and put together legislation that will help Minnesotans come through the COVID-19 pandemic better than ever, we hope, and we are committed to doing the work regardless of the difficulty of the circumstances.”
