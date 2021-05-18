Pandemic further reveals high costs, low wages and workforce impact
The impact of child care and early learning on Minnesota families was the central topic of a roundtable discussion hosted May 11 by Dean Phillips, the U.S. representative for Minnesota’s 3rd Congressional District.
The online event featured a panel of specialists who addressed issues stemming from the shortage of affordable, accessible child care in Minnesota and how the pandemic has exacerbated those problems.
“Even before the pandemic, Minnesota ranked very near the bottom of all 50 states in a number of important measures, including the cost of child care,” Phillips said, pointing out that the state is consistently ranked as the third or fourth most expensive state in the country for child care.
Phillips also noted that Minnesota ranks as one of the worst states in the country for educational achievement gaps. In 2019, the state ranked 50th for racial disparities in high school graduation rates.
“Even though we’re making a little bit of progress in some areas and there are some reasons for hope, the compounding effects of the pandemic could be devastating unless we do something,” Phillips said. “And that is the object of today’s conversation.”
The congressman said the passage of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in March “included an historic expansion of the child tax credit” that will provide an average benefit of $2,500 to 38,000 families and lift around 5,600 children out of poverty in Phillips’ congressional district.
“Nationwide, the American Rescue Plan is projected to cut child poverty by 50%,” Phillips said.
Now, President Joe Biden’s administration has proposed the American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion package meant to build on the rescue plan by making investments in early childhood learning, child care, health care and paid family medical leave.
“[These are] investments on which we should expect a return in human achievement and self-sufficiency and economic savings down the road,” Phillips said.
The American Families Plan calls for $200 billion for free universal preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds and $109 billion for two years of free community college.
Art Rolnick, a senior fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and one of the panelists, said research shows that children who have access to high-quality early childhood education are better prepared for kindergarten and are more likely to graduate high school and go to college.
Rolnick said he favored a targeted approach as the best and the most cost-effective way to address the state’s achievement gap.
“In Minnesota, we provide early learning scholarships to our most vulnerable families so their children can attend high-quality programs of their choice,” Rolnick said, contending that scholarships target the most at-risk children, empower and engage parents instead of programs and better support the early childhood education industry.
The roundtable event also add addressed the major workforce challenges facing early childhood education and child care.
Clare Sanford, director of community and government relations at New Horizon Academy, said that for too long child care has not been viewed as a respected profession with specialized knowledge and skills. She also noted that low pay is prevalent in the industry because there aren’t enough resources to go around.
“In Minnesota, the Department of Employment and Economic Development has some stark data,” Sanford said. “We apparently pay parking lot attendants more to watch cars than we pay professionals to care for and educate our young children.”
Sanford said additional scholarships could help students who are interested in earning early childhood degrees. She also noted that a standardized career ladder should be established for the profession.
“There’s a national consortium of advocates that has developed something called Power to the Profession for early childhood. This is framework that standardizes what early childhood professionals at different levels should be able to know and do, with educational credentials that easily transfer across states,” Sanford said. “Think of nursing. When you say ‘registered nurse,’ people know what that means ... We need the same type of professional standardization, preparation and commensurate pay in our field.”
Overall, the pandemic has disproportionately impacted lower-income families. Ryan Nunn, assistant vice president for community development and engagement at the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, pointed to several reasons why this has been the case, including the fact that the ability to work from home is extremely skewed by education and income. Lower-income workers were also harder hit by the mandated closures and restrictions placed on restaurants and other businesses in the leisure and hospitality industry.
Women have also experienced a disproportionate impact. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 400,000 more women have left the workforce compared to men, in part due to child care responsibilities.
Bharti Wahi, executive director of the Children’s Defense Fund of Minnesota, was also part of the panel discussion and touched on the importance of providing paid family and medical leave.
“We are one of the few countries in the world that doesn’t offer some paid family medical leave,” she said.
The American Families Plan includes a plan for providing direct support to workers and families by creating a national comprehensive paid family and medical leave program that would bring the U.S. in line with similar nations that offer paid leave programs.
Also proposed in the federal plan is the extension of tax cuts in the American Rescue Plan that benefit lower- and middle-income workers and families. The plan would extend the child tax credit through 2025 while also expanding it and making it permanently fully refundable.
“The child tax credit is really a game-changer in recognizing that every family deserves that kind of support,” said Debra Fitzpatrick, policy and legislative affairs director at the Children’s Defense Fund of Minnesota. “Every child is an investment in the common good. ... We know that families in deep poverty that are in the low-wage work world often have very volatile income. The idea that there’s some set amount of income that they would have every single month to make sure that they can deliver the most important things they need for their family would be really critical.”
