A Minnesota Supreme Court ruling that found that a state law on mental incapacitation relating to criminal sexual conduct does not apply to individuals who are voluntarily inebriated is prompting legislators to take note.
A working group of dozens of legislators last year had already made a set of recommendations for changes to Minnesota’s criminal sexual conduct law. However, the ruling last month in the State v. Khalil brought a renewed focus to the effort. The bill would change the definition of mentally incapacitated “to remove a roadblock to prosecuting cases where the victim was intoxicated,” an April 7 statement from legislative supporters of the bill says.
The statement points out that the Minnesota Supreme Court cited the working group’s recommendations and legislation when finding that the Legislature has a “unique institutional capacity” to address the legal issue.
The bill also makes age-related changes and creates a new crime of sexual extortion relating to threats “to extort unwanted sexual contact with a victim using extortion or blackmail to compel a victim into unwanted sexual contact,” according to the working group’s description.
A bipartisan group in both legislative chambers is supporting the legislation, which they say would “address contradictions, loopholes, and other shortcomings which create barriers for survivors to receive justice.”
Sen Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), the top member of his party on the Senate judiciary committee, said in the statement, “I am hopeful we can cross the finish line this year.”
The bill is so well-supported that it emerged as the top priority of a bipartisan, bicameral caucus that met April 5 to discuss bills members wanted to pass by the end of the legislative session next month.
“We believe that now is the time and opportunity to address these issues,” Latz said in an April 7 press conference with key legislators supporting the bill. “Among those issues are, of course, the Supreme Court decision that needs to be remedied, and I believe appropriately within the legislative purview for that to happen.”
Latz indicated he believes predatory offender registration laws need to be updated as well. The working group did not reach a final conclusion on that issue, but Latz said the group plans to continue studying it.
On the provisions that did make it into the bill, Latz said, “The hard and painstaking work of putting together a package of protections, well-balanced and carefully crafted in years in the making, has now been completed. The final step is Senate committee legislative action.”
Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake), said she spoke with Sen. Warren Limmer (R-Maple Grove), chair of the Senate judiciary committee, for more than an hour April 6 to seek his support.
“He is absolutely committed to working on this bill,” said O’Neill, who became involved in the issue after a high school classmate informed her about a sexual assault involving his 13-year-old daughter that Ramsey County did not prosecute after several reviews.
“I became very frustrated and took a deep dive into that particular case and discovered some tremendous flaws in the criminal statutes
for sexual assault,” O’Neill said.
Several sexual assault survivors testified in support of a change in state law regarding the mental incapacitation language during a Senate hearing later in the day April 7.
“I daresay that this bill has been looked at with amazing scrutiny,” O’Neill said in the press conference.
Latz said, “It’s important to take these important and significant steps to protect current and future sexual violence victims.”
During a question-and-answer period, Latz acknowledged that public defenders and the Minnesota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers raised concerns about the bill’s creation of a new fifth-degree felony specific to a certain type of sexual conduct. The public defenders and association had asked questions relating to sentencing guidelines and whether individuals convicted of the charge would have to register as predatory offenders. For first-time offenders convicted of the new fifth-degree felony charge, registration would not be mandatory.
The public defenders and association also questioned whether defendants could continue to argue that they did not know or have reason to know that a victim had been incapacitated by alcohol or drugs if the defendant had also been similarly incapacitated. The defense would still be available to a perpetrator but only under a narrow set of circumstances, Latz said.
“Those are where we addressed what could have well been constitutional issues,” he said, adding that the public defenders and association “are accepting these adjustments to the recommendations” in an effort to promote “a more balanced and fair approach in the system to both those who are victimized and also those who are accused.”
In response to another press question on the issue, Latz said, “I’m confident based on what I know that the way we have dealt with this in the statute would pass constitutional muster.”
Supporters indicated they had not encountered any outright opposition to the bill from other legislators.
Rep. Kelly Moller (DFL-Shoreview), who is the chief author in the House of Representatives, said, “The entire bill has overwhelming bipartisan support, has been thoroughly vetted by the working group, and there should be no hesitancy to quickly pass the entire bill this session.”
Lindsay Brice, law and policy director for the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said the state’s criminal justice system needs to more effectively address sexual assault.
Brice said, “Survivors who choose to engage with the criminal justice system deserve a system that does not perpetuate additional harm.”
She added, “Survivors are watching to see what the Legislature will do.”
