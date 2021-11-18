Talk included voices from Congress, Hennepin County, Wayzata and Hopkins Schools
Several local leaders recently joined Hennepin County District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse for an online panel discussion that focused on the American Rescue Plan and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
LaTondresse hosted the virtual event, which featured Minnesota Third District Rep. Dean Phillips, Wayzata Mayor Johanna Mouton and Hopkins Schools Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
The conversation centered on the overall impact of the pandemic and the role of local governments across the state in helping residents recover from the COVID-19 public health and economic emergency.
The federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March of this year, includes $350 billion to help states, counties and cities and some tribal governments cover increased expenditures, replenish lost revenue and help address the economic harm brought on by the pandemic. The plan also includes nearly $170 billion in dedicated public education funding ($128.5 billion in grants to elementary, middle and high schools and around $40 billion in grants to colleges and universities).
LaTondresse said Hennepin County, as Minnesota’s largest local government, is receiving a one-time investment of $246 million.
Eligible uses for the funds include emergency response to the pandemic and its negative economic impacts, including assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits. The funds can also be used to cover costs for workers performing essential work during the pandemic, the provision of government services and to make necessary investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
LaTondresse highlighted several of the ways Hennepin County is already planning to use some of the funds, noting that the county is required to have all of the dollars allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
In August, the Hennepin County Board approved a $46 million investment of federal funds toward housing recovery. According to the county, funding will support strategies to build stronger communities through investments in housing and neighborhoods, especially for communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, including low-income and communities of color. The strategies will help create or preserve around 2,000 units of affordable housing and help more than 100 households buy homes.
The county board also authorized spending up to $25.5 million in federal funds to support shelter access and operations meant to help people avoid homelessness and to help shelters continue to meet public health standards.
In September, the county board approved a $20 million investment in mental and behavioral health, including expanding mental health investments in schools and expanding the county’s embedded social worker program with local law enforcement.
“One of the messages of this evening is that your voice is really needed to help shape these historic investments,” LaTondresse said. “The intelligence of our investments is only as strong as the insights that we’re getting from the community about how we’re investing these dollars on your behalf.”
The commissioner encouraged county residents to complete a survey that will help shape the recovery effort. The survey can be completed online at bit.ly/3qBzTmW.
Reflecting on a difficult 18 months, Congressman Dean Phillips said he was proud of the progress made so far at the federal level.
“I’m pleased to say that the fruits of that labor seem to be playing out the way we want it, which is allocation of resources to state and local governments and municipalities that can make better decisions about how to best allocate them,” Phillips said, adding that he hopes progress will continue with the passage of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.
LaTondresse then asked Wayzata Mayor Mouton to provide a city leader’s perspective on some the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
In order to continue functioning day to day as a city government, Mouton said, Wayzata leaders had to deal with increased labor costs and expenses for equipment and technology so that staff could work from home. The city also had to find ways for the council and other commissions to conduct meetings virtually.
The mayor said Wayzata leaders also had to be mindful of lost income with several enterprise funds, which were brought on by the temporary closures and new health requirements put in place for the city’s municipal restaurant and liquor store. The city’s motor vehicle department was also forced to close during periods of the pandemic.
“All of those contribute funds – and at the end of the year any excess funds, any profits, go back into our general fund,” Mouton said. “Ultimately, what that means is we can lessen the tax burden to our residents and our commercial businesses. But because of the pandemic, we had to shut down like many other businesses.”
In terms of planning for how to use American Rescue Plan funds, the Wayzata mayor said it will be important for the city to cover the extra expenses brought on by the pandemic so that the burden isn’t placed on taxpayers.
Mouton said it will also be essential to engage with the community to hear from local businesses and residents about where money could best be used in the long term – which could range from mental health support to expanded broadband services to business assistance.
Addressing the public schools side of the conversation was Mhiripiri-Reed, the superintendent for Hopkins Public Schools.
The superintendent said the pandemic forced schools districts to innovate and adapt in many different ways, including offering childcare for frontline workers, providing distance learning and implementing new health measures when students were welcomed back into classrooms.
“In response to what our families have needed, we’ve spent federal funds in a myriad of ways. We have purchased (personal protective equipment), we’ve upgraded ventilation systems. ... We supported regularly scheduled COVID testing as well as vaccination clinics so that staff and older students can get their shots,” Mhiripiri-Reed said, adding that clinics are now being offered to younger students in response to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approving the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5-11.
The superintendent said federal funds have also been used to purchase WiFi hotspots for many families, create summer learning opportunities and deliver meals to families who experience food insecurity or have difficulty picking up meals from school.
“We’ve also used federal funds to ensure that our schools are staffed with full-time nurses, full-time counselors and we’ve expanded mental health support across elementary and secondary schools,” the superintendent said.
Looking ahead, Mhiripiri-Reed said public schools will need to continue to meet the various needs of students, including offering high-quality online learning for families who are concerned about sending their students to in-person school.
The superintendent also highlighted the ongoing need for schools to be staffed with experts to meet the mental and social emotional health needs of students and staff.
“As this pandemic endures, our schools, students, staff and families continue to express various needs,” she said.
To watch the entire panel discussion online, visit bit.ly/3DbDnjB.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.