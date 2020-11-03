The three current commissioners for the Three Rivers Park District will return for four-year terms on the board.
As of 10 p.m., the unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed 100% of the ballots had been counted.
In District 1, Marge Beard, of Plymouth, received 68,298 votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Audrey Britton, a communications professional, small business owner and community volunteer who lives in Plymouth, has a write-in campaign in the District 1 race. According to the Secretary of State, 1,639 write-in ballots had been cast in the district.
District 1 includes the communities of Corcoran, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetrista, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, New Hope, Orono Precincts 1, 3 and 4, Plymouth, Rockford, Rogers, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius and Wayzata.
In District 3, Dan Freeman, of Golden Valley, received 56,692 votes. The district includes the communities of Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park Precincts W1-O and W1-R, Crystal, Golden Valley, Hopkins Precinct 2, Robbinsdale, St. Anthony and St. Louis Park.
In District 5, John F. Gibbs, of Bloomington, received 60,946 votes. The district includes the communities of Bloomington, Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Fort Snelling and Richfield Precincts 6 and 9.
The Park District is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners. Five members are elected from districts in suburban Hennepin County and two members are appointed by the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.
