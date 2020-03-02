With a presidential primary in Minnesota this year, buildings that still hosted caucuses had much more room than they did four years ago.
Crowds surged into schools and other destinations for caucuses in 2016 amid competitive presidential races. Logistical problems prompted the Minnesota Legislature to move to a primary on Super Tuesday, March 3.
However, the parties continued to host caucuses Feb. 25 to award delegates for local party conventions, to take resolutions on topics of interest to those attending and to organize local party leadership.
Republican Party caucus
At the Republican Party caucus at Susan Lindgren Elementary School in St. Louis Park, a handful of attendees residing in the second ward of the city munched homemade cookies in a downstairs hallway.
“Four years ago, we had quite a crowd,” said Melissa Moore, a candidate for state representative who attended her caucus for city precinct 5 with plans to become a delegate for the Senate District 46 GOP convention.
Michael Hammond, the GOP convener for precinct 6, wondered if the general public realized the parties still had caucuses.
“I think we have to kind of revisit that in two years, to be candid,” said Hammond, who had anticipated a larger group when he made the cookies. “We definitely want people to participate in the democratic process.”
With the primary this year, he said, “I think there was maybe some confusion, and that’s why there’s significantly lower turnout tonight.”
Scott Carpenter, a participant in the Republican caucus for precinct 6, noted that the caucus date coincided with a debate for the Democratic presidential candidates.
“It’s also a tough night because Republicans that I know are home popping popcorn, trying to figure out in amusement what’s going to happen with (Democratic presidential candidate Mike) Bloomberg tonight,” Carpenter said. “And so it’s like, well, I could go to the caucus, and I kind of know what that is. But wow, this is going to be interesting!”
He said he wanted to know how U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar would represent Minnesota in the debate, for example, and whether she would clash with candidate Pete Buttigieg again.
He joked that Republicans, who only listed President Donald Trump on the primary ballot this year, could role-play as Democratic candidates during the local caucus.
“We’re going to try to create some of that same excitement,” he said to laughter before adding, “but generally it’s pretty bland here.”
As they discussed their views, Hammond said, “This is Minnesota politics – cookies and just chatting about politics.”
Asked about resolutions, he said he planned to introduce a change to the Republican Party platform that would strike language relating to traditional families.
“All families should be included in things, you know?” he said, adding that a single mother, for example, should not be excluded because she does not have a husband. “That’s what traditional family implies for a lot of people. So, it’s not the nuclear family anymore.”
He added, “I feel like we are an inclusive political party. I want the language to match that.”
Ellen Swanson, a caucus participant in precinct 5, said she became involved in politics after Trump became a candidate for president.
“I really enjoyed his policies and his agenda,” Swanson said.
DFL Party caucus
Trump also motivated DFL Senate District 46 chair Shawn McGerr to become involved in politics, but for the opposite reason.
“I got involved after 2016 so I could kind of make a difference and help propel the party to make sure that Donald Trump is only a one-term president,” McGerr said.
The DFL Party caucus for St. Louis Park at St. Louis Park High School hosted more people than the GOP caucus at Susan Lindgren, but McGerr still described the turnout as light.
With a separate presidential primary, McGerr said, “These are going to be the party diehards that are coming to work out platforms, endorsements, resolutions, getting that delegate position. That’s what they’re here for.”
Some of the resolutions she mentioned included support for the Green New Deal, health care changes and opinions on the proposed PolyMet metals mine and the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project in northern Minnesota.
At the DFL caucus for city precinct 2, participants in the high school cafeteria supported a resolution calling for changes to the state’s MNSure health insurance marketplace and relating to housing. One participant was moved to tears when describing her situation involving a landlord.
Saul Eugene, secretary for the Senate District 46 Executive Committee for the DFL, said people have been paying particular attention to the presidential campaigns and less to the caucuses. However, he noted that delegates elected at caucuses could eventually move on to the national convention, where they may choose the Democratic candidate for president if the issue is not settled by the time they meet in Milwaukee.
“It’s interesting seeing the lower turnout,” Eugene said of the caucuses. “I mean, these could be the people that are deciding who our next president is.”
McGerr agreed, “This is where that delegate process starts. ... This is the starting point for that process to get to the national convention.”
The caucuses also allowed attendees to learn about other candidates for races besides the president, McGerr noted. For example, campaigns for DFL candidates for Congressional District 5 representative, a seat currently held by Rep. Ilhan Omar, sought to build support.
Some participants acknowledged they attended merely because they always do so, with one joking to fellow participants that her brother convinced her to go after expressing shock that she had been thinking of skipping it this year.
St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano, when asked why he attended, simply said, “Because I come every year.”
