Jessica Melnik, who graduated from Hopkins High School in 2019, is the campaign manager for Patty Acomb, who is seeking re-election in Minnesota House District 44B. Melnik began her experience of working on campaigns as a volunteer coordinator in 2018 when Acomb first ran for the House seat. This year, the campaign looks quite different.
Everyone is spending a lot of time on Zoom and people are isolated in their homes, she said. It’s not the same sense of community, but they’ve been doing their best with hosting events virtually, organizing a small outdoor meet-and-greet event with masks and making calls to community members.
Melnik misses having the experience of meet-and-greets, door-knocking and being together in person. There are still ways to reach out and encourage community members to vote, even if more common campaign activities can’t happen, she said.
It is most rewarding to connect with volunteers for Melnik. Hearing people’s stories and why they’re drawn to the campaign and want to help is what keeps her going, she said.
The power of young people
Just as with any field, it takes time for people to build their trust in young people. It can be difficult when reaching out to people and they’re talking to someone who’s 19 years old, Melnik said. They want some more legitimacy, but she feels supported by the campaign, she added.
“We’ve sort of built this community that age doesn’t really matter,” she said.
Local representatives represent people in high school who aren’t of voting age, she said, adding that once she realized that she had power in organizing and making her voice heard she wanted to get other people involved.
“Extending that to other people is something that’s really important to me,” she said.
Many of the decisions made in local government affect young people whether it is economic empowerment when job searching, education or transit and transportation, said Joe Ramlet, who graduated from Hopkins High in 2020. It’s important to involve a diverse group of people, whether that be age, race, gender or orientation, he added.
Ramlet is working on his first campaign as a field director for Chris LaTondresse, a candidate for the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners in District 6.
Ramlet has experience in local government from his time as a student representative on the Hopkins School Board and as a commissioner on the Environmental Commission in Golden Valley. Through these opportunities, he got firsthand experience in how important good government is, he said.
In his time on the campaign, workers have had to get creative to fill the gaps that were left due to COVID-19, he said. Ramlet echoed Melnik’s point that regular campaign activities aren’t possible. The campaign got innovative through its neighborhood captains program.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, they knew they had to help their neighbors through these challenging times, he said. Workers reached out to community members to check on their health and well-being. The program focused on connecting community members with resources, getting their needs met and helping them vote early, he said.
Getting involved
Often the people involved in government or being heard by those in government don’t represent young people, Ramlet said. That has changed over the last few years with young people at the forefront of social justice matters from the climate crisis to racial justice.
Young people are often underestimated, but when they start getting involved people are surprised by what they can get done, he said. It’s important young people have their voices heard and to do that, they need to get involved, he added.
“There’s no way to sit on the sidelines and expect what we want to be done, to be done without getting in there and doing it,” he said.
The state government has an immediate impact on people’s daily lives. It is an important work area and has more opportunity for involvement for young people, said Nate Pasko, who graduated from Hopkins High in 2015.
Pasko has been involved in several campaigns in high school and college. He is currently working as the campaign manager for Ann Johnson Stewart, a candidate for Minnesota Senate District 44.
To some degree, young people aren’t taken as seriously, but they are the future of the country and the world in general, he said. They will deal with the ramifications of current and past policy, so need to start building political power for themselves and the people they support, he added.
For young people interested in getting involved with local government, Pasko suggests reaching out to candidates via their website. Local candidates are often more accessible, so take initiative and reach out, he said.
“It’s a difficult industry, but it’s a worthwhile one,” he said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.