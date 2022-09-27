The Blake School senior spent two months overseas studying Mandarin

It’s safe to say that Rishabh Balachandran, a Wayzata resident who attends The Blake School, had a fairly atypical summer compared to most high school seniors.

wz29NW_Rishabh1.jpg

Rishabh Balachandran (Submitted photo)
wz29NW_Rishabh2.jpg

Rishabh Balachandran, a student of The Blake School who lives in Wayzata, poses for a photo with his host family during his nearly two-month stay in Taiwan as part of a language immersion program. (Submitted photo)

Tags

Load comments