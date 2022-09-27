The Blake School senior spent two months overseas studying Mandarin
It’s safe to say that Rishabh Balachandran, a Wayzata resident who attends The Blake School, had a fairly atypical summer compared to most high school seniors.
As part of his Chinese language studies, the student was encouraged by his teacher to apply for a scholarship from the National Security Language Initiative for Youth to take part in an intensive language immersion program in Taiwan.
Launched in 2006, the program from the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs is meant to increase the number of young Americans with the language skills necessary to advance international dialogue, promote economic prosperity and innovation worldwide and contribute to national security by building understanding across cultures.
Programs take place around the world including Belarus, China, Egypt, Estonia, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Latvia, Moldova, Morocco, Russia, Taiwan, Tajikistan and Turkey.
It was last November when Balachandran submitted his application, which included writing essays and getting a letter of recommendation from his teacher. The student was considered alongside thousands of applicants from high schools across the country.
“It was a pretty long process,” Balachandran said.
After two months, he learned that he had been approved for the semifinalist stage and moved forward with an interview. In March, the student heard that he has been selected as one of around 400 applicants to win a scholarship for the summer overseas program.
“It was pretty exciting,” he said.
The news meant Balachandran now had a summer trip on the horizon: A nearly two-month stay in Taiwan to immerse himself in the local culture while studying Mandarin.
“This is absolutely the longest time I’ve spent outside the U.S., and also I’ve never traveled alone internationally,” the student said.
As part of the experience, Balachandran lived with a host family on the weekends.
“I actually got really close with my host family. I still text my host sister pretty much most days. ... I learned a lot from hanging out and speaking Mandarin with them,” he said.
During the week, Balachandran stayed in the dorms on the university’s campus, where he studied with other students in the program. After class, he would often go out for dinner in Taipei’s downtown or northern district.
“There was a lot of stuff to do there, like go to night markets to eat dinner and shop,” he said.
Looking back on his overseas experience, the student said he was grateful for the opportunity to enhance his communication skills while living in a culture outside of his own.
“I want everyone to know about this program because I think it’s a really good opportunity if they want to learn one of these languages. ... And it was a lot of fun,” he said.
The U.S. State Department conducts study abroad programs for over 1,000 American high school students each year. To learn more, visit exchanges.state.gov/highschool. Applications for 2023-24 NSLI-Y programs are available at nsliforyouth.org.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.