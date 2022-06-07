Students from Wayzata High School joined 265 of the top quiz bowl teams May 27-29 in Atlanta for the 2022 High School National Championship Tournament.
Wayzata High had seven of the 22 Minnesota teams competing at the national championship.
The Wayzata A team finished in 15th place, the best performance by any team from Minnesota at the national championship tournament. The Wayzata B team finished in 39th place.
The A team was captained by Emily Liu, who was joined by Sam Buan, Samarth Ram and Nathan Wu. The B team was captained by Anuk Dias, who was joined by Pramit Jagtap, Leon Luo and Rick Qian. The C team was captained by Ai Xing, who was joined by Anurag Challagundla, Caden Cheng and Richard Lin. The D team was captained by Cameron Weiner, who was joined by Vennela Dupati, Nithin Mendu and Siddharth Salapaka. The E team was captained by Adithi Varathan, who was joined by Dennis Cui, Ritwik Gaur, Sarayu Goduguchinta and Hua Xing. The F team was captained by Jack Ross and Ben Stras, who were joined by Raghav Maddula, Kiran Sikka and Aadhya Subramanian. The G team consisted of Liam Buck, Abhinav Kamatgi, Michael Luo, Nithya Malisetti and Surya Subramaniam. The teams were coached by Lucas Sun and assisted by Nick Wahl.
Wayzata A was on the brink of elimination when they defeated Manheim Township A from Pennsylvania in round 24 to stay alive, but later lost to Hoover A from Alabama, ending its shot at the title. Wayzata B spent three playoff games on the brink of elimination and defeated Stillwater from Oklahoma before falling to Thomas Jefferson Science and Tech B from Virginia, ending its shot at the title. Wayzata C was on the brink of elimination when it defeated Solon B from Ohio in round 15 to stay alive, but later lost to Carbondale from Illinois, ending its shot at the playoffs. Wayzata D’s shot at the playoffs ended when it lost to Eastlake from Texas in round five. Wayzata E’s shot at the playoffs ended when it lost to Mandarin from Florida in round seven. Wayzata F’s shot at the playoffs ended when it lost to Loyola Academy from Illinois in round six. Wayzata G spent three games on the brink of elimination. It defeated Great Valley B from Pennsylvania and Portsmouth from New Hampshire before falling to Central Hardin from Kentucky, ending its shot at the playoffs.
The tournament champion was the A team from Detroit Catholic Central High School of Novi, Michigan.
Quiz bowl is a competitive, academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students. Teams use buzzers to answer questions about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. Matches feature a blend of individual competition and team collaboration.
