Two Hopkins students were selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council. The council is a way for student representatives to amplify the voice and power of young people in Minnesota and act as change agents in their communities, according to a release from the Minnesota Alliance With Youth.
Liv Steen
This will be Liv Steen’s second year on the council representing Congressional District 5. Steen, a senior at Hopkins High School, first got involved with the council when it hosted the Youth in Educational Leadership Summit, where members of the Hopkins Mental Health Matters group were invited to speak.
The first year involved learning how to do things, Steen said. This year, she looks forward to getting things done and pushing things forward that they started last year. She is excited about the subcommittees and the possibility of doing another summit.
For Steen, the two issues that are most important are mental health and wellness and juvenile justice, which also has ties to mental health.
Mental health is a topic Steen always has and will continue to focus on, she said. Throughout her life, she has seen its impact on how people interact in the world. Steen has seen how mental health issues have affected a close family member.
“Mental health is really in the essence of everything,” she said.
What pushed her into action was when she was a ninth-grader and three fellow students died within a short period of time. Two of the students died by suicide. She was upset that the adults in her life, such as teachers, counselors and principals, weren’t doing anything.
Her goals include creating awareness around youth mental health and making sure that staff have mental health training and potentially incorporating more staff such as counselors, social workers and teachers.
To Steen, a change agent is someone who can gather people around a cause and show adults that it’s worthwhile. A big problem is that youth aren’t taken seriously, she said. Listening is also a part of it. A person might have one experience that puts them on the path of being a changemaker, but they need to listen to other’s experiences to further change, she added.
Steen is the social action vice president for her synagogue, Temple Israel in Minneapolis. She plays the violin in the chamber orchestra. In her free time, she enjoys talking to friends on topics ranging from international policy to the latest album release. Recently, she has picked up rollerskating.
Steen encourages people to reach out to the council at mnyouth.net/myc.
Nacia Griffin
Nacia Griffin is a freshman at North Junior High School. This is her first year representing Congressional District 5 on the council.
The issues that matter most to Griffin are student engagement and fixing the student-to-prison pipeline. She anticipates joining subcommittees on these issues. She has seen friends and family get lost on the track of school and life and thinks student engagement is key.
“I think it’s really important that teachers know how to engage students so that they can stay focused on their goals,” Griffin said.
Griffin is excited just to be on the council and talk with people who have similar interests. She looks forward to collaborating and doing work in the subcommittees.
Being a change agent means taking what you learn from the council and fellow representatives and making a change for the better in your community, she said.
A goal of Griffin’s is to talk to the superintendent about how teachers engage with students behaviorally. She thinks the school could work on that. There is something at the school called the reset room, she said, adding she thinks it’s more problematic than helpful.
Griffin has played volleyball for five years. In her free time, she draws, paints and spends time with friends and family. She enjoys reading books such as “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas and is currently reading “Black Enough: Stories of Being Young & Black in America” by various authors.
