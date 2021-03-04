The Feb. 6 virtual Bird Bash, the annual fundraiser for Robbinsdale Area Schools, was a success, according to Emily Wallace-Jackson, executive director of the Seven Dreams Education Foundation. The foundation is an independent organization that raises funds to support the district.
Seven Dreams officials are still totaling the amount raised, but the tally exceeds the foundation’s fundraising goal of $50,000. The funds will go toward the project, ‘Telling everyone’s story with multicultural books,’ which will incorporate 2,500 electronic and print multicultural books into middle and high school media centers. Staff members are currently working on book lists. The project will be implemented during the 2021-22 school year.
The foundation leaders are pleased that so many business sponsors and community members donated, Wallace-Jackson said, adding especially given the hardships people are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic and that it is more difficult to raise money in a virtual setting.
Out with the old, in with online
The foundation organizers had to learn new forms of technology to put the Bird Bash on virtually.
“We typically have a planning process for the fundraiser, but we had to scrap all those plans,” Wallace-Jackson said.
Parts of the event were prerecorded snippets from administrators, teachers, staff members and students discussing the importance of the book project. The videos were inserted into the live-streamed program.
Two emcees, Dave Kiser, a Seven Dreams Education Foundation board member, and Sally Wingert, a Robbinsdale alum and a Guthrie Theater, Broadway and London’s West End actor, along with Dan Masloski, the fundraising host, were live in the studio.
Feedback from the community
Wallace-Jackson estimates that 250 to 300 people viewed the Bird Bash online for at least part of the event. Community members found the program interesting and fun, Wallace-Jackson said. The main program was short, about 45 minutes long. One attendee said she’d been to every Bird Bash and this year’s event was her favorite, she said. People in states from across the country, including New York and Colorado, attended.
Foundation leaders are considering a way for those interested to participate from afar. For next year, they are considering a hybrid event or online component. Wallace-Jackson’s hope is that the community will be able to safely gather for the Bird Bash next year.
Supporting the community
This year, the foundation organizers didn’t ask local restaurants to donate gift cards for the silent auction because the industry has been hit hard by COVID-19. It was a challenge to get enough items for the silent auction, Wallace-Jackson said. However, many community members stepped up to donate gift cards and items. Some people donated part of, or their entire stimulus check from the federal government, she added.
The foundation encouraged attendees of the Bird Bash to purchase a takeout dinner from a local restaurant and provided a list of establishments that have been longtime Bird Bash supporters.
“We wanted the community to show their appreciation by purchasing food to make it a fun evening,” Wallace-Jackson said.
To watch the Bird Bash, visit bit.ly/BirdBashvideo. The foundation is still accepting donations. To learn more and donate, visit sevendreams.org.
