Potential changes meant to address building capacity challenges at St. Louis Park school
The St. Louis Park School District has laid out a process and timeline for a potential attendance boundary adjustment meant to reduce building capacity challenges at Aquila Elementary School.
“Aquila has been and continues to be one of our larger elementary schools here in the district,” Superintendent Astein Osei said at the Feb. 28 school board meeting.
In his presentation to the board, the superintendent said the school has held more than 500 students since the 2012-13 school year, topping out at 566 students in 2015-16. Currently, Aquila Elementary has 530 students enrolled.
Three classrooms were added to Aquila as part of a bond funding request approved by voters in 2013.
“We’ve begun to study and really start to assess what is different now. Why does it feel tighter than it did around the space in the past?” Osei said.
The superintendent noted that the school has increased programming around enrichment and talent development in recent years while also seeing an increase in multilingual learners and an ebb and flow of students requiring additional space and needs for special education services. The changes have created some space constraints at the school, he said.
According to the school district, Aquila Elementary would need an additional five classrooms to meet current student enrollment and programmatic needs. A study from the district also determined that both Peter Hobart and Susan Lindgren Elementary Schools could accommodate additional students as both sites are currently under ideal student capacity.
The current enrollment for Peter Hobart Elementary is 434 students, with Susan Lindgren Elementary at 427 students.
As part of the overall process, the school district will be studying enrollment data at Aquila, Peter Hobart and Susan Lindgren to understand the historical pattern of enrollment at each site. The district will also study patterns of student enrollment at each site in the area of special education and other specialized programming.
The superintendent said the district will also have to be mindful changes to the local population, including the rapid development occurring within the city’s Texa Tonka neighborhood.
“We want to work with the city to really understand what the current development is, how that might potentially produce additional students and if there’s any future development on the horizon and be mindful of that as we make potential recommendations around boundary adjustments,” he said. “Additional considerations will be based on ensuring that we work really hard to have balanced enrollment across all of our elementary schools to the best of our ability.”
District leaders are planning to engage with families and school staff in community meetings through April and May to discuss the building capacity challenges and possible action.
At the June 27 school board meeting, district officials will provide an update on the feedback gathered, share projected enrollment numbers and building capacity/programmatic implications for the 2023-24 school year.
After looking at updated enrollment numbers this October, district officials will then consider a potential attendance boundary adjustment for Aquila Elementary that, if approved, would go into effect at the beginning of the 2024-25 school year.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.