Groups have been studying how the St. Louis Park School District should adjust to planned new schedules.
An elementary school team recommended that the district offer child care at all elementary school buildings before and after school. The team recommended the district offer targeted services, homework help and student-interest clubs along with visual arts and performing arts opportunities and skill-building sports.
The team is still working to examine transportation options, work on a plan to provide healthy snacks after school and weigh in on hiring for the Kids Place child care program and after-school enrichment. The team is also examining a strategy to inform families about free after-school activities.
Superintendent Astein Osei noted the group has spent considerable time on the issue of snacks.
“Right now we’re trying to come up with creative ways to make sure that we’re meeting students from a nutritional standpoint as they stay after school next year,” Osei told the school board last month.
Middle school plans
Meanwhile, a middle school task force has been working on a plan for academic support and enrichment for St. Louis Park Middle School students.
The task force introduced two options for a schedule for activities. In the first option, the district would offer clubs and teacher help after school while in the second option the clubs and help would be available before school.
In the first option, the before-school bus arrival time would be 8:50-8:55 a.m. before the school day starts at 9:10 a.m. After the end of the school day at 3:52 p.m., most buses would leave at 4 p.m. The bus time for students who participated in mini clubs or sought teacher help after school would be 4:30 p.m. with another bus time at 5:30 p.m. for students engaged in extended clubs and sports.
In the second option, buses would arrive at the middle school at 7:45-7:55 a.m. on Wednesdays. On that day, teachers would offer help and mini-clubs would be available 8:05-8:45 a.m. The after-school bus times would remain the same as in the other option except that the 4:30 p.m. bus time would be eliminated.
Most students, parents and guardians who gave feedback preferred the first option, which is more like the current system, according to Osei. However, he outlined challenges relating to the bus schedule for the option and said that having more activities in the morning could be accomplished with minimal transportation costs. Additionally, most teachers preferred the option of beginning and ending their workday earlier. He described the option with more before-school activities as “the ultimate decision that we made and we’re moving forward with.”
The middle school task force is continuing to examine transportation options and cost, is exploring before-school child care for middle school students and is working on an agreement for teachers relating to the before-school help and mini-club time.
High school schedule
The high school schedule task force has been considering the class schedule during the school day at St. Louis Park High School.
The task force studied a seven-period schedule that would be similar to the schedule before students began distance learning. The seven-period schedule the task force is considering would be similar to the existing schedule except that school would no longer start later on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The seven-period day would move “intervention and collaboration time,” during which students and staff can interact, from before school on Tuesdays and Thursdays to the school day.
The task force also studied a block-scheduling option, which is recommended. Block scheduling more closely resembles university-style schedules, with classes varying by day.
Osei noted that students resisted the idea when he approached them in the cafeteria.
“Every student that I spoke to was at first really opposed to this,” he said.
However, he said their perspectives changed after they learned more about it.
“Students get a lot of work every single day, and this actually would reduce daily homework because you’re not doing homework for seven classes,” Osei said. “Instead, you’re potentially doing it for half.”
The task force is continuing to review its recommendation for a block schedule. Members are considering the budgetary implications and the potential impact on students involved with the state’s Postsecondary Enrollment Options, in which high school students obtain college credits, and the ability of students to participate in high-level courses, band and art.
Despite the task force recommendation, Osei said a final decision on the scheduling has not been made. He said the district would need to conduct professional development for staff to help them adjust and learn about their fears and concerns.
He acknowledged that objections by students in a survey about block scheduling are “weighing heavily on me.”
The district will have some time to consider its options.
Osei explained, “If we were to make a change, it wouldn’t go into effect until the 2021-2022 school year, so next school year we would be on the same seven-period schedule that we’re currently on.”
