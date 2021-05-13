The St. Louis Park School Board will begin meetings with an acknowledgment of the Native American ties to the land in the district.
After approval of language by the American Indian Parent Advisory Committee, the land acknowledgment will begin, “We are gathered on the land of the Dakota and Ojibwe peoples.”
The member of the board reading the statement will ask participants to join in acknowledging the elders past and present as well as future generations of the two American Indian groups.
The statement will continue, “St. Louis Park Public Schools also acknowledges that it was founded upon exclusions and erasures of many Indigenous Peoples, including those on whose land this school district is located. This acknowledgment demonstrates a commitment to dismantling the ongoing legacies of colonial power and the district’s desire to support the ongoing work of local Indigenous communities to thrive in our schools.”
The advisory committee, which Boardmember Laura McClendon said described the language in the acknowledgment as important, is interested in conducting a pipe ceremony in the future in recognition of the change.
The board voted unanimously to adopt the acknowledgment April 26. The board’s vice chair will read the statement after Board Chair Mary Tomback opens meetings and before the board votes on its agenda, Tomback explained.
She pointed out that some districts, but not a large number, in the state have adopted similar statements. The Minneapolis and St. Paul school districts have adopted similar acknowledgments along with some universities and nonprofits.
“This is the power of working as a collective body,” Tomback said of the board’s collaboration with the advisory committee. “Hopefully we’re all smarter and better together.”
McClendon raised the idea earlier with the goal of recognizing Indigenous peoples as traditional stewards of the land who have an enduring relationship with their traditional territories, she said in describing the proposal in March.
“It is a recognition of and it’s an honor to our Indigenous students and families who have traditionally been invisible in our school system,” McClendon said at the time, noting that the district serves 128 students who identify as Native American.
She noted the district’s proximity to Bde Maka Ska, which historically hosted a Dakota village on its shore.
“Historically, the education system has been a form of genocide toward our Indigenous peoples,” McClendon said. “That was one of the ways that they tried to erase the culture, and we are now asking our Indigenous families to send and trust us with their students, to educate them, so that’s a lot to ask.”
She suggested that history has played a role in disparate outcomes relating to discipline, graduation rates and academic outcomes.
Land is sacred to Native traditions, she added.
McClendon said, “We will never be able to really repay that debt, but by us acknowledging it I think that it grounds us as we do our work here in this district on this land.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.