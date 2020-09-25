Robbinsdale teachers attend technology integration workshop

Two Robbinsdale Cooper High School teachers, Christian King and Julie Eisfelder, received a sponsorship to virtually attend BestPrep’s Technology Integration Workshop in July. BestPrep is a nonprofit that prepares students with business, career and financial literary skills.
King and Eisfelder were among 95 educators who learned about resources, tools and strategies for better integrating technology into curriculum. This is key for educators teaching in a distance learning environment, according to a release from BestPrep.
The workshop included a message from Kathlene Campbell, dean of the School of Education at the University of St. Thomas, a panel on workplace trends and three days of sessions led by experts in education and technology integration.
The workshop included a virtual job shadow. Educators were paired with volunteers, which allowed them to learn about workplace culture, technology and other skills students need to be successful in a future career and how to prepare students for the workforce.
Educators updated a unit plan with strategies and resources they learned, which gave them a technology inspired plan to use during the school year.
“Many educators increased their confidence in and knowledge of technology integration methods,” said Stephanie Musgrove, BestPrep’s Technology Integration Workshop program manager. “This will have a direct and positive impact on their students’ learning,” she added.
Info: Bestprep.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.