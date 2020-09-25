Robbinsdale teachers attend technology integration workshop

Two Robbinsdale Cooper High School teachers virtually attended BestPrep’s Technology Integration Workshop in July. The workshop discussed resources, tools and strategies for better integrating technology into curriculum.

Two Robbinsdale Cooper High School teachers, Christian King and Julie Eisfelder, received a sponsorship to virtually attend BestPrep’s Technology Integration Workshop in July. BestPrep is a nonprofit that prepares students with business, career and financial literary skills.

King and Eisfelder were among 95 educators who learned about resources, tools and strategies for better integrating technology into curriculum. This is key for educators teaching in a distance learning environment, according to a release from BestPrep.

The workshop included a message from Kathlene Campbell, dean of the School of Education at the University of St. Thomas, a panel on workplace trends and three days of sessions led by experts in education and technology integration.

The workshop included a virtual job shadow. Educators were paired with volunteers, which allowed them to learn about workplace culture, technology and other skills students need to be successful in a future career and how to prepare students for the workforce.

Educators updated a unit plan with strategies and resources they learned, which gave them a technology inspired plan to use during the school year.

“Many educators increased their confidence in and knowledge of technology integration methods,” said Stephanie Musgrove, BestPrep’s Technology Integration Workshop program manager. “This will have a direct and positive impact on their students’ learning,” she added.

Info: Bestprep.org

