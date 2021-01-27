Lora Haider, a business and marketing teacher at Armstrong High School, always strives to find real-world projects for students. Haider recently saw a news segment about Philando Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, promoting a product called “Not Reaching.”
Castile’s son was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop.
The product seemed like a simple way to solve a big problem, she said.
The function
“Not Reaching” is an identification holder where a driver’s license and car insurance card can be held. It can be clipped onto the vent near the steering wheel and is easily detachable. If a person is pulled over by a police officer, it’s easy to remove the clip.
Every semester in her business law class, Haider brings the school resource officer in. Students always ask what they need to do if they are pulled over, she said. The officers have said that if it’s night, to turn on the dome light, keep hands on the wheel and don’t reach for anything until asked.
One student referenced Castile and how the officer had asked him to get his identification. When she saw the story, the product struck a chord with Haider. She wanted her students to do a promotional campaign project on it, so she reached out to Jackie Carter, the creator.
Carter helped Haider connect with St. Paul Public Schools to discuss getting the product into the hands of every student driver and getting them accustomed to using it. Carter was interested in implementing it into St. Paul Schools because that was the district Castile was a part of, she said.
Funding for “Not Reaching” in schools
Carter reached out to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman to seek funding for the districts, both of whom agreed to partially fund the effort. Carter is also seeking corporate sponsors. Students might have some ideas to get more funding, she said.
Support from stakeholders
Haider spoke with principals and the equity committee for St. Paul Schools. Everyone was on board and supported the idea. Armstrong Principal Erick Norby and Robbinsdale communications staff members are excited, she said. The Police Officers Association also signed a letter of support.
Haider’s second semester students will work to promote and raise awareness for “Not Reaching.” The class will discuss how they get their information, what works and what doesn’t, she said.
It will be difficult to distribute the product because of distance learning, but Haider thinks if the class creates the desire through a virtual campaign, when they get back to in-person learning, they can get them into student’s hands.
Other ways to enhance safety
Carter, who lives in Virginia, is trying to fund virtual reality in driver’s education curriculum. She wants to have students go through the experience of being pulled over, what that would look and feel like, she said.
Haider wants to get students in the habit of using the “Not Reaching” identification holders from the beginning of their driving careers. It is about finding a way to make sure everyone goes home safe at night, she said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.