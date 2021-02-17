Robbinsdale Schools updates secondary learning model

Robbinsdale Area Schools leaders met with the district’s regional support team to discuss the plan to bring secondary students back into hybrid learning.
The district officials decided to use a tiered approach. This approach gives students who haven’t been in their secondary school an opportunity to get accustomed before older students come back to the buildings, said Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage in an update to families. More information will be shared directly with students in center-based special education.
The student support centers will be available to any middle or high school students until the transition to hybrid learning. The centers offer virtual and in-person options and bus transportation. More information about the centers can be found at bit.ly/Studentsupportcenters.
Continuing with distance learning
Families have the option to continue distance learning through the 281 Distance Learning School.
Middle school students who registered for this option may remain with their current teachers. Students will receive live instruction four days a week and will continue to receive asynchronous instruction on Wednesday.
High school students who registered for this option may have different teachers for the fourth quarter. Classes will be a combination of live and asynchronous instruction.
Learning will be more self-paced through lessons through online learning platforms.
Transition to hybrid learning for middle school students
On Monday, March 1, sixth-grade students and fifth-grade students at FAIR Crystal will transition to hybrid learning at 50% capacity. On Monday, March 15, seventh- and eighth-grade students will transition at 50% capacity.
Students will be split into two groups and attend in-person two days per week and continue with distance learning on the other school days. Teachers will teach in-person and distance learning students at the same time. Families will receive additional information from their student’s principal.
Transition to hybrid learning for high school students
Freshman orientation will be Thursday, March 25. Specific information will be shared by high schools. On Tuesday, April 6, grades 9-12 will transition to hybrid learning at 50% capacity. This is the start of the fourth quarter.
Students will be split into two groups and attend in-person two days per week and continue with distance learning on the other school days. Teachers will teach in-person and distance learning students at the same time. Families will receive additional information from their student’s principal.
Secondary staff members have five planning days for the transition to hybrid learning. Feb. 22-24 there will be no school for middle school students. Feb. 25-26 there will be no school for middle and high school students. March 4-5 there will be no school for high school students. March 29 to April 2 is the district’s spring break.
Superintendent’s perspective
Burrage said she is excited for families and students who want the opportunity to be in school. This will be the sixth-graders’ first time in the middle school this school year, she said, adding the district is getting students back into a consistent schedule.
Burrage noted that in the district and the nation as a whole, there are families that believe students should be back in school and others who believe no one should be. The district pushed hard to get as many vaccinations as possible for school staff, she said.
Families have varying needs so officials encourage community members to reach out so they can provide the best support, Burrage said. The district is trying to make this experience better for students, she added.
“We are resilient people. Our students are resilient,” Burrage said.
For more information, visit bit.ly/Learningmodeltransition. A PDF of the transition timeline can be found at bit.ly/Transitiontimelinepdf.
