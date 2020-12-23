The Robbinsdale School Board had the district’s truth in taxation hearing Dec. 7. Greg Hein, the executive director of finance, presented the information to the board and community.
General fund revenues of $177 million are expected to decrease by $2.5 million from last year, mostly due to the decline in student enrollment. That is somewhat offset by the 2% increase in the basic state aid formula, declining enrollment aid and increase in special education funding.
General fund expenditures are also expected to decrease from last year. Increases in salary, fringe benefits and inflation, primarily in transportation and utilities, will be offset by budgetary realignments items, which were discussed at a spring school board work session.
Proposed tax levy
The proposed levy payable in 2021 provides property tax revenue for the 2021-22 school year. Taxes are made up of voter-approved levies, such as the operating referendum, capital projects and building bond issues. A majority of the taxes are made up of legislatively determined levies.
School property taxes can change based on a number of factors. Property tax value changes, both collectively and individually, state aid appropriation changes, adjustments to actual data versus estimates from prior levies and enrollment all affect taxes.
The final proposed tax levy for pay 2021 is $65,819,509.03, which is an increase of $266,126.20 or 0.41%, from the current year levy.
The hearing was open to the public for comment. One community member asked a question about salary and fringe benefits that didn’t directly relate to taxation.
Comment from the board
Vice Chair Helen Bassett remarked on the fiscal stability. She is happy to see the low percentage tax increase. In the world of school finance, victories are to be celebrated because you don’t always get them, she said.
“A 0.41% increase is excellent based on some of the challenges that this district has faced,” she said.
Chair David Boone calculated that his increase is 0.20%. Taxes depend on what’s happening in the neighborhood as well as with the individual property, he noted. Boone said he happy that the district won’t see a large tax increase.
The school board voted to certify the final pay 2021 levy at the Monday, Dec. 21, regular meeting, which was after this edition when to press.
The deadline for school districts to certify final levies is Dec. 30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.