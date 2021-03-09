The Robbinsdale School Board discussed the format of its future meetings at the March 1 work session. There is some appetite for discussion on how the board will move toward a hybrid meeting model with students and staff members moving to an in-person learning model, said Chair David Boone.
Vice Chair Helen Bassett presented proposed options for future board meetings. Boone, Basset and Boardmember John Vento attended the work session in person.
The options
The first option would have all board members return to in-person attendance for upcoming meetings. The second option would have the board would come back in a hybrid model. The chair and vice chair would attend with an additional board member for the first meeting of the month. At the second meeting, whichever directors were assigned to the listening session would attend in person. The third option is for the chair and vice chair to attend in person and all other board members to attend virtually. Another option would be a rolling schedule of three board members attending in person.
For all options, members of the public would continue to view meetings via Zoom.
Board comments
Boardmember Sam Sant supported the option for all board members to return to in-person attendance. Given the size of the boardroom, they could stay socially distant, he said.
Boardmember Michael Herring said that if the teachers are back in the classroom, the board needs to be back in the boardroom. For those who don’t feel comfortable coming back, Zoom is an option, he said.
Boone noted that with board members on Zoom in a room together there are problems with sound. They would have to figure out a way for there to be just one speaker in the room, he said, adding he is managing his speaker and having to adjust the volume.
Bassett said the format of the meeting was a challenge and that she hasn’t been in the building for a while. Attending in person poses challenges but she is looking forward to hearing from the technology department.
Boardmember Greta Evans-Becker pointed to the groups of people who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 and said she questioned how it would work to have so many people in the boardroom while keeping everyone safe. She has to work to focus and understand what people are saying with their masks on.
“I just think we need a little more time to figure out how we can make it work,” Evans-Becker said.
Vento said he didn’t want to make things difficult for the district’s technology department because they want to try and have seven people together. They need to be focused on the students, he said.
Bassett said she is a proponent of taking things easy. The public won’t be able to come into the building and it will be some time before they can so she doesn’t want to rush going back, she said.
The public has seen the board showing up, Bassett said, adding more people have been attending the virtual meetings than they did in person. It’s been great having so much input, she said.
Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage said it is difficult to hear board members with their masks on and with the sound bleeding. She wants the public to be able to hear what the board is talking about, she said, adding that she’d speak with the technology department about what they can do.
Boone agreed with Herring’s idea that moving forward, if board members feel comfortable, they can start attending meetings in the boardroom. The room can fit seven people, he added.
