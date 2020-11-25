The Robbinsdale School Board had a discussion at its work session Nov. 16 about how the district will proceed with student resource officers.
Lowell Holtz, district director of operations and safety, and Kristine Wehrkamp, executive director of community education, presented information regarding student resource officers to the School Board.
The basics on student resource officers
First and foremost, student resource officers promote the safety and welfare of students and district officials believe the officers at district schools are motivated that way, Holtz said.
The district wants student resource officers to develop relationships with students and to participate in training opportunities provided to district staff. That way, the officers can understand how the district wants to handle issues with students, he said.
The pre-COVID-19 staffing model was in place for a number of years. Cooper and Armstrong high schools each had two full-time student resource officers. Each middle school had one full-time officer, except for FAIR School Crystal. FAIR previously had a part-time student resource officer but due to enrollment numbers, an officer was no longer necessary, Wehrkamp said.
COVID-19’s impact on staffing
When students are in a distance learning plus model, the district will not have student resource officers at any buildings because they wouldn’t be providing a service, she said.
Once the district moves into a hybrid model, one full-time resource officer will be at each high school. The high schools have between 1,700 and 2,000 students. At 25% capacity, that is about 500 students in the building.
There will be no student resource officers at the middle schools. Based on the same 25% capacity calculation at the middle schools, students are down to about 250, she said. District officials don’t think staffing for that number of students is a good use of resources, she added.
The district works closely with its municipalities and officials are willing to revisit student resource staffing if it’s in their best interest, she said.
The district uses the Minnesota Model, designed to provide restorative language skills and opportunities to repair harm. As opposed to students getting suspensions or loss of learning time, the district prioritizes repairing harm and changing behavior. Officials have found it increases attendance and builds connections, she said.
Board input
Cooper High School went through a redesign with student resource officers, said Board Chair David Boone, adding it’s been neat to see the data on the reduction of suspensions. Now, Armstrong High School is implementing restorative practices, which has been beneficial, he added.
Boardmember Helen Bassett said she wants to see data on the volume and type of incidents happening in the district, as well as student voice. As adults, they have different perceptions of things than students do, she said.
The community has concerns and she doesn’t blame them, Bassett said. Police and community relations has been an issue across the world. She wants to do her due diligence of looking at the situation, she added.
Boardmember Pam Lindberg said she is unsure of what the district is trying to fix or whether officials reacting to the “public outcry against cops.” She echoed Bassett’s request for information and student voice.
The district has a contract that will run through the school year, so the board has time to discuss, Boone said. They can use the information to inform if changes need to be made, he added.
The board will come back in January to discuss student resource officers, said Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage. At that time, there will be additional information including data and perspectives from students, parents and student resource officers.
