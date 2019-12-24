Members from the Robbinsdale Legislative Action Coalition presented the 2020 legislative platform at the Robbinsdale Area Schools board meeting Dec. 16. Key items from the platform are allowing school boards to renew existing operating referendum at the same funding level, increasing diversity in educators and maintaining the tiered licensing system, taxpayer equity and balancing education funding to match rates of inflation.
“We’ve worked together to develop this platform and then we’ll bring this platform to our legislators to help support the work of the school district,” said Aviva Hillenbrand, program director for community enrichment and engagement.
Establish governmental parity
The Robbinsdale Legislative Action Coalition will advocate for allowing the school board to renew the existing operating referendum at the same level of funding.
“The data over the past six years, 100% of referendum renewals are approved,” said Elizabeth Goers, the co-chair of the coalition.
One of the reasons for advocating for the change was to save money. According to the coalition, the Robbinsdale election cycle is during midterm elections and money spent on renewing a referendum would be saved.
“The money spent on renewing would be saved and put back into the classroom if establishing governmental parity was supported by the Legislature,” Goers said.
Enhance educator workforce
The coalition will advocate for policies that support increasing diversity in educators.
“We discussed policies supporting increasing the diversity of the educator workforce, so it better represents and matches what our diverse student population,” Goers said.
The group will advocate for maintaining the tiered licensing system. This system helps educators of different backgrounds become licensed.
“I wanted to thank you for adding back in the tiered licensure,” Boardmember Sherry Tyrrell said. “I know that was a discussion we had at the board meeting, just to keep it in their minds so that they don’t backpedal on that option.”
Institute taxpayer equity
The coalition will focus on making funding for districts more equitable as it pertains to operating referendums and debt service. According to the LAC’s 2020 Legislative Platform draft, depending on the property tax wealth in a school district, taxpayers may pay more to raise the same amount of referendum and debt service levies.
“For example, homeowners in Robbinsdale (school district) on a $225,000 home pay twice as much as people in Hopkins (school district),” Coalition member Carol Esnough said. “This is mainly due to corporate type of businesses in those areas that pay a little more in property taxes, as opposed to homeowners. We’re pushing to pass referendums that take a greater burden off of homeowners by making it fairer across all communities.”
“Instituting the taxpayer equity has been on the radar for a number of years,” Tyrrell said. “It’s really important in our community particularly, there are many other communities as well, but in our community, we are predominately homeowners. We don’t have the business that subsidizes what the impact is to our residents.”
Stabilize education funding
A portion of the group’s presentation centered on addressing the gaps in education funding and inflation. School districts are having to close funding gaps through passing referendums, but even that isn’t enough.
“Formulas have not kept up with the rate of inflation,” Hillenbrand said. “Which, would give us over $7,000 per pupil or 9.7% higher if we had kept up with that. Even with passing referendums and increasing our funding on property taxes, we still are short on funding.”
Even though the State Legislature will not take up school funding during the legislative session, the coalition wanted to remind the board of the continuing issue.
The legislative platform presented to the board was unanimously approved.
