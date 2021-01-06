Robbinsdale School Boardmember Sherry Tyrrell was recognized for her years of service at the Dec. 21 meeting, which was her last on the school board. Greta Evans-Becker will take the seat on the board.
Tyrrell has served on the board since 2008. She was the board chair from 2013-2015. She served on the board for Intermediate District 287 for several years. In 2018, she received the Minnesota School Boards Association President’s Award. She led in the hiring of Superintendent Aldo Sicoli, who led the district from 2009-2015.
Thoughts from the board
Tyrrell has been an advocate for fine arts education and a champion for all students in the community, said Chair David Boone. He thanked her for her service and dedication to the students and staff members of the district.
“We are grateful for your leadership and service and we look forward to seeing your continued passion in our community,” he said.
Since coming to the district, Interim Superintendent Stephanie Burrage said she has noticed Tyrrell’s tireless energy and positive outlook. Tyrrell won’t be going away. She says she’ll be watching the board to make sure they’re doing what they should to care for the students and families of the district, Burrage said.
Vice Chair Helen Bassett said she knows Tyrrell will be one of their staunch supporters. When Tyrrell served as chair, Bassett served as vice chair for three years. They worked on many issues together over the years, she said.
“Thank you for all you have done,” she said.
Tyrrell says goodbye
Tyrrell remarked that her 13 years on the board have flown by. The board will be just as strong and the work will continue, she said, adding that it’s good to bring in fresh eyes.
The board’s focus is what’s best for the children in the district. It’s not easy and not everyone has the luxury of a board that works well together, she said. It is something each member has worked toward and is uniquely Robbinsdale, she said.
Being on the board gives members a unique opportunity to look at the district in different ways. Members get to see the work the teachers are doing across the district. The professionalism, creativity and strength that exists in the teaching staff are amazing, she said.
The last election was full of misinformation, she said, adding that not enough people took the time to try and figure out what is true. She challenged the community to listen and explore the work the board is doing. She thinks that work is valuable and on the right path.
Tyrrell also had a challenge for the board, to continue on its path in doing the work as well as it has been. She will be on the outside cheering them on, she said.
“It has been a privilege to work with so many really dedicated board members,” she said.
