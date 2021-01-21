Christy Michelli, a first-grade teacher at Robbinsdale Spanish Immersion School, first visited Honduras with Cornerstone Church in Crystal. The church members help at a school, which was an easy extension for Michelli, given she is a teacher who speaks Spanish.
Michelli said she fell in love her first time going to Honduras. It was nice to talk with the teachers and ask what they needed. When she’d go back the next year, she’d try to bring the things they asked for, she said.
Legos led to Honduras
In 2018, her son, Martin Michelli, and a few of his friends, who were eighth-graders at the time, participated in Lego League. Every year, in addition to building Legos and programming a robot, there is a themed project, that year’s theme was water.
The boys had learned about a school in the rural Honduras town of Yoro. Children in Yoro were drinking contaminated river water. The boys did research on water filtration and found a filter that worked with gravity because the school didn’t have electricity. They presented the project and went to install the filters that summer.
Michelli’s friend, Lisa Fernelius, was on the trip to Honduras. While they were there, Fernelius noticed and befriended a young girl holding a baby, whom they assumed was her sibling. They found out that the girl had been trafficked for sex and was sent back when she became pregnant.
After the trip, Fernelius contemplated what she could do about the devastating account she heard. She started the project People R Not for Sale and began selling T-shirts to fundraise for the Yoro community. Through fundraising, the organization was able to provide electricity and install bathrooms in the school.
Two hurricanes wreak havoc
In November, two large hurricanes hit Honduras. The principal from the school in Yoro reached out to Michelli in an urgent plea, that the water systems had been washed out. The principal said they took the school filters out into the street during the day and people came with buckets to get clean water.
Michelli asked how many filters they would need and the principal requested 200, explaining people also need the filters in their homes. The COVID-19 pandemic is not an ideal time to be fundraising for anything, she said.
Fernelius had a lot of faith, she said. She posted on her Facebook page that she is praying for 200 water filters to bring to help the people in Yoro. Enough money came was donated to purchase all the needed filters. Michelli and seven others left for Honduras the week of Jan. 11 to bring the filters and other necessities. Michelli estimates that each filter costs about $35, which includes a bucket and syringes to maintain the filter.
The trip
Fernelius and others went to Yoro to install the water filters and show people how to use them. Michelli’s son made a video in Spanish to show how to set up and maintain the filter. They also provided laminated instructions in Spanish. The most important piece is the maintenance, she said. If the filter isn’t maintained, it won’t last.
Through multiple connections around the Twin Cities, Michelli also collected medical supplies and medicine. She estimates she had $2,000 worth of medicine. The team distributed the supplies amongst their suitcases in case any luggage got lost or damaged.
They are hoping the filters and medical supplies don’t get confiscated by the Honduran government. Right now, water filters are like gold, she said, adding they’re praying everything gets to who it’s intended for.
Michelli brought the medicine and medical supplies to Honduras. She met with a few doctors to ask them what items they need and to deliver the supplies. In the future, she hopes to make more connections with people.
Michelli’s experience
Michelli gets emotional about her experiences in Honduras. The people there are her second family, even if they’re not related by blood, she said, adding they are great people whom she loves and they love her.
In the U.S., people think they need a better car or other material goods. Going to Honduras, people don’t even have the basics right now, but they’re still happy and want to spend time with them when they visit, she said. It’s great to be able to help in some way, she added.
If people are interested in supporting the people in Honduras, there are several ways. Everyone can do something, she said, adding it could be as small as collecting school supplies or doing a fundraiser. At the end of typical school years, Michelli collects school supplies that students would otherwise throw away.
For more information or to donate to People R Not for Sale, visit peoplernotforsale.com.
