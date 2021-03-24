The Robbinsdale Area Schools Board voted 7-0 to approve the profile for the superintendent search, as modified in the board’s discussion at its March 15 meeting. Representatives from the School Exec Connect firm presented information gathered through their input collecting efforts.
The board also unanimously approved additional board meeting dates for the initial and final superintendent interviews. The board will meet at 5:30 p.m., April 8, 12 and 13, and at 5 p.m., April 14, 15 and 16.
Online survey
School Exec Connect Representative Ken Dragseth presented findings from the online survey to the board.
The goal was to create a profile that would be used in matching with a candidate, Dragseth said. It’s something that should be put on the website, which will guide the recruitment process and with the final interviews.
A total of 391 people completed the survey. In terms of strengths, community members listed teacher quality, dedicated staff, the fine arts programs, a supportive community and understanding and supporting diversity.
For challenges, those surveyed listed fiscal management, effective board governance, class size, closing the achievement gap and competition with other districts. Those surveyed were asked about goals for the district and responded with improving staff morale, managing fiscal resources, strengthening academic programs, improving the district’s image and ensuring student wellbeing.
Those surveyed indicated they are looking for a superintendent who understands school finance, will build a great team, is a collaborative consensus builder, has a deep understanding of curriculum and is a strong decision-maker who uses data.
Focus groups
School Exec Connect Representative David Clough presented the board with findings from the focus groups.
There were 14 focus groups which included staff members, students, parents, community members and civic leaders.
For those in the groups, the fine arts programs, diversity, strong and loyal staff, the Spanish immersion program and pride in the district were strengths. For challenges, there were similarities with the online survey. Community members listed financial management, diversity, competition with other districts, the achievement gap and accommodating families to keep them in the district.
Goals discussed in the focus groups include unifying the district, increasing enrollment, equity and communication and transparency. Those in the focus groups said they want a superintendent who has strong financial and human leadership, will focus on the vision, including the equity vision and is an outstanding communicator.
The profile
School Exec Connect Representative Toni Johns presented the profile draft to the board. The profile reflects the findings from the online survey and focus groups, Johns said, adding that the list is not in a ranked order.
The profile included bullet points, including that the superintendent should be committed to the concepts, goals and implementation of the Unified District Vision, be knowledgeable and experienced with diverse communities, have a strong understanding of school finance, provide leadership, inspire and build a cohesive leadership team, be an excellent listener and communicator, have a sound background in curriculum, be able to reach out to the community and be committed to the seven cities composing the district, their governmental entities and businesses.
Board discussion
The profile didn’t include a bullet point regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Chair Helen Bassett said that bullet point not being included gave her an opportunity to hear everything else. She noted the balance between someone who understands school business but is also nimble enough to envision the future.
Clough suggested a bullet point that addresses COVID-19. That the new superintendent should be someone who understands the profound impact of the pandemic on students, teachers and the community and develops plans to get students back to appropriate modes of learning, and the healing of any divisions in the community.
Boardmember Pam Lindberg said she liked the inclusion of the COVID-19 piece but thought there should be a mental health component.
After board discussion about the phrasing, use of the word divisions and inclusion of mental health, a revised bullet point was added to the profile. That the new superintendent should understand the profound impact of the pandemic on students, staff and the community and develop plans to get students back to appropriate merged modes of learning, including addressing the mental health needs.
