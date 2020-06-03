Several possible summer dates are pending for Minnetonka High School’s 2020 graduation ceremonies.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, graduation could not be held in early June. Students are holding hope for a in-person graduation sometime this summer.
Every year, the Sun Sailor asks the high school administration to provide a list of inspiring students to take part in the Sun Sailor’s Senior Survey.
Here is the 2020 survey, featuring the thoughts of outstanding senior achievers, who balanced academic achievement with participation in extracurricular activities.
Mackenzie Ammon
Favorite high school memory: When I went to Lost Angeles with concert choir. We went to Six Flags, and a group of classmates and I ended up getting stuck in a line for a roller coaster. It gave us the opportunity to get to know each other and I ended up making one of my best friends that I still have today.
Message to my classmates: Senior year definitely didn’t go as planned, and right now it can be hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel but this [the coronavirus pandemic] won’t last forever. I believe that this experience will not only make us stronger as a community but also help us recognize and value the importance of human connection and give us a new appreciation for life.
My favorite teacher: My choir teacher, Mr. Kohrs. I have had him as a teacher for two years, and he has made choir such an enjoyable experience for me and others.
Plans for the future: I am going to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater.
Jai Chadha
Favorite high school memory: When the plush crown touched my head with the whole student body in front of me, I knew I would remember September 27, 2019, forever. Being crowned homecoming king is so much more than the crown itself. It represents the impact I’ve had on the Minnetonka community and how lucky I am to be a part of it. I’ll forever cherish my time at Minnetonka High School, and I will never forget Homecoming 2019. Thank you, Tonka!
Message to my classmates: My fellow Skippers, we didn’t end the school year the way we hoped. But, we are never defined by what happens to us, we’re defined by how we react to what happens to us. In this time of turmoil, we rise as one to strive. From meeting online to supporting each other, the Class of 2020 is not the Class with Vision. Instead, we’re the Class with Heart!
My favorite teacher: Although I could mention all of my teachers, my favorite teacher is Mr. Kevin Burns. I had Mr. Burns for science research in 11th grade. Mr. Burns always made class inspiring and fun, pushing us to be better and work harder all while cracking inside jokes. But Mr. Burns is more than just a teacher, he’s a mentor, encouraging all students to ask the question: How do we beat this, helping us to overcome our challenges.
Plans for the future: Next year, I will attend Yale University to study computer science and economics (CSEC). Although I currently plan on majoring in CSEC, my plans may very well change after my first semester. What I do know is that I’d like to get involved in extracurricular activities as soon as I can. In particular, I hope to continue my TEDx and hackathon careers by helping to organize TEDx Yale and YHack.
Brooke Dewing
Favorite high school memory: My favorite memory was my senior-year pep fest. I was very involved in this event. It was so much fun to come together as an entire school, showcasing many of our 2020 graduates.
Message to my classmates: While this is not the ending we had in mind, there is no other group of people I would rather graduate with. You have all left me with so many great memories, and I am so proud to be a part of this class. Thank you Minnetonka class of 2020 for making high school a crazy ride. I am beyond thankful. Here’s to you, Archer!
My favorite teachers: It is impossible for me to choose one teacher, but I will focus on a single program. My VANTAGE teachers, Stephanie Lolich, Matt Breen, Leah Dasovich and Scott Mayerle, have been amazing to work with the past two years. Thanks to them for their guidance!
Plans for the future: I am planning on starting my freshman year at the University of Denver this fall, studying business and Chinese. I’ll miss my friends and teachers at Minnetonka!
Jacob Dominski
Favorite high school memory: I have a lot of great high school memories, but my favorite has to be when I got to play in U.S. Bank Stadium for the State Soccer Tournament. It was amazing to play in such an incredible venue with my friends and family watching.
Message to my classmates: Shout out to all the seniors! Missing out on the end of our senior year is not ideal, but I am still so proud of you all. We graduated high school, and that is pretty great. Congratulations to all.
My favorite teacher: Ms. Rosengren, who was my APUSH teacher in 11th grade. Ms. Rosengren’s great storytelling ability helped make learning the content so much easier, and she made it clear to the students that she cared about each and every one of us.
Plans for the future: I will attend the University of Michigan in the fall and hopefully studying philosophy, politics and economics. I don’t know the exact career path I would like to take, but whatever path that is, I hope I am able to create positive, lasting change.
Skyler Seets
Favorite high school memory: There are many to choose from, but one that comes to mind is when my entire physics class got together to play laser tag and celebrate after the AP exam freshman year. It was so much fun and turned a mentally exhausting day into one of the best I’ve ever had.
Message to my classmates: I know that this isn’t how any of us had planned to end our high school experience, but I am proud of how we are responding and overcoming despite it all [COVID-19]. I am so grateful that I’ve had the chance to get to know so many of you. In the words of Douglas Adams: “So long, and thanks for all the fish.”
My favorite teachers: I am lucky to have had a plethora of good teachers in my time at Minnetonka, so I can’t choose just one favorite. Particularly within the IB program, I have had some of the most engaging, passionate and compassionate teachers, who make an effort to connect with students while showing true excitement and dedication to their classes.
Plans for the future: Next year, I will attend William & Mary University. Though I do not yet know what my major will be, I am interested in studying human behavior through a STEM lens in some form. I also want to participate in undergraduate research and continue my engagement in environmental causes.
