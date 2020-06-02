Minnetonka, MN (55305)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.