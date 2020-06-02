It was Black Friday in November 2017 when Minnetonka High School sophomore Julia Ruelle went shopping with friends at the Mall of America, looking for holiday bargains.
“I started getting really bad headaches, and I couldn’t go into certain stores because the lights were so bright,” Ruelle recalled. “My head was pounding, and that went on for one or two weeks. Then, I began to feel nauseous.”
At first, Ruelle’s doctor thought she had the flu, but it turned out to be something much worse. She went to urgent care, but still, there was no other diagnosis.
When Ruelle’s temperature and heart rate began to drop, she was rushed by to the hospital.
“After I was stabilized, there was still no answer why I was sick,” she said. “It was agonizing for my parents. My mother later called it her moment of terror.”
After an MRI, doctors, family and Ruelle knew what the problem was. The MRI revealed a brain tumor the size of a golf ball.
In a tiny room at St. Paul Children’s Hospital, a program was presented to treat Ruelle’s brain cancer. She had to undergo four cycles of chemotherapy, consisting of three days of treatment followed by four days of rest at home. Then, there were four weeks of radiation at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester.
“I am back to normal now,” said Ruelle, who has rebounded from her cancer to be graduated summa cum laude in Minnetonka’s class of 2020. “After my treatment, I had MRIs every month, and then every three months. Now, I have them twice a year. I had some incredible doctors along the way. And the support I received from my friends and classmates at school blew me away. So many people I had only known briefly reached out to me.”
Many of Ruelle’s friends sent her stuffed animals, and as she prepares to leave for her freshman year at the University of Notre Dame, she might not have room for all of them in her luggage.
“I kept thinking how fortunate I was,” Ruelle said. “So many people were concerned. My teachers were able to set up a structure that worked best for me.”
And, of course, her parents, Steve and Linda Ruelle, were there with her every step of the way.
While she was recuperating at home, Ruelle said she had one special visitor - her cross country running coach, Jane Reimer-Morgan.
“It is an inspiration to have a coach like Jane,” Ruelle said. “I was very grateful when she came to my house to see me. She is such a strong person and such a respected coach. Jane is a legendary person in the school.”
Last fall, Ruelle was named one of Minnetonka’s cross country captains, and she felt the joy of leadership.
“We started captains’ practices in June,” she said. “I am kind of a morning person, so I was happy we worked out in the morning. I wanted to get to know everyone as soon as possible, to learn all of their names. I remembered when I was a ninth-grader that everyone was happy to see me and greet me. I enjoyed having that leadership role.”
Ruelle’s other high school sport, Nordic skiing, gave her another opportunity to lead young teammates.
“I am more of a runner at heart,” she said. “But in Nordic, I had more opportunities to compete on varsity. Both sports are very special. I always loved being in the endurance sports and sustaining the hard work with my teammates. I have lasting friendships with them.”
Ruelle’s desire to help others led her to three years as a coach in Minnetonka High’s Writing Center. “I have strong connections with the people I met there,” she said. “Our goal was to create better writers, not just better writing.”
Her own writing skills helped Ruelle win a teen essay contest, where the grand prize was a trip for four to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota.
“I had been going to the Boundary Waters with my family since I was in second grade,” Ruelle said. “Winning the contest allowed me to bring three of my friends on the trip.”
Ruelle loves the Boundary Waters and has campaigned to keep mining away from the natural resources of that region. She made a trip to Washington D.C. to advocate for the Boundary Waters.
“I delivered letters from students to Gov. Tim Walz,” she said. “We don’t want mining right next to the Boundary Waters.”
While Ruelle is very proud to be a member of Minnetonka’s 2020 graduating class, her one regret is that the seniors couldn’t be together in the classroom from March 15 through the last day of school, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The social part of school is so important to me,” she said. Connecting online just wasn’t the same, as much as the seniors tried to stay in touch.
Last week, Ruelle had a surprise visitor at home when Minnetonka High principal Jeff Erickson dropped by.
Erickson brought good news, Ruelle was named winner of the 2020 Einer Anderson Award.
Anderson was a popular teacher and coach at Minnetonka who died before his time, and the football stadium is named in his honor.
Ruelle was humbled when she read the words on the plaque that recognize with qualities of the winner: “courage, humor, generosity, humility, faith and dedication.”
There is no question Ruelle’s life experiences reflect her worthiness of the award. She rebounded from the worst sort of adversity to graduate at the top of her class, never losing sight that it is also important to help others.
