Hopkins Schools will eliminate student resource officers

The Hopkins School Board voted 6-1 at the Sept. 1 board meeting to end the regular presence of law enforcement in district schools.
The board authorized Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed to discuss the expectations for the remainder of the student resource officer contract with the Minnetonka Police Department. The contract will expire Dec. 31 and will not be renewed.
The motion included that the policy and monitoring committee of the School Board will review safety and discipline policies. The committee will bring before the board revised policies that maintain positive safety without police presence, promote restorative practices and eradicate racial disparities in district-wide disciplinary practices.
The third part of the motion tasked district administration to reallocate the funds currently paid to Minnetonka police for an officer, which is $113,142. The funds will go toward mental health support, restorative practices and building a positive school climate.
This is not a new conversation, but rather is a conversation that many community members, especially students, have been having for some time, said Board Chair Jen Bouchard. The ongoing conversation aligns with an anti-racist resolution the board unanimously passed in June, she added.
In June, Mhiripiri-Reed appointed a team of three Hopkins students and one recent graduate to lead a review of the district’s student resource officer contract, Bouchard said. The review, which included engagement with a range of students and community stakeholders, was presented at the Aug. 21 school board workshop.
The results from the review can be found in the Sept. 1 board meeting packet on the district’s website, Hopkinsschools.org.
Boardmember Steve Adams voted against the action and spoke in opposition. The survey presented to the board relies on the opinions of 183 students of about 1,600 students at the high school, he said, adding that only about one-third felt strongly negatively about the SRO.
“I think it’s based on scant or almost non-existent evidence,” Adams said.
Vice Chair Chris LaTondresse said he respects the voice of the students. The decision isn’t a reflection on their relationship with Minnetonka Police or the idea that the presence of a student resource officer could come with some benefits, he added.
“It is a dollars and cents decision to give our leadership the resources they need to build a pro-social environment that promotes the safety and health and wellness of our students,” LaTondresse said.
It’s important to note that school district leaders are not just talking about student’s physical safety, but about psychological, mental and socio-emotional safety, Mhiripiri-Reed said.
George Floyd’s murder may have been a specific factor that impacted student’s drive to explore this issue, she said. For a long time, leaders in school districts in the area have been exploring whether student resource officers belong in schools and whether they promote or impede safety, she added.
George Jackson, one of the Hopkins students appointed to the review committee, said, as a Black male, he has never felt protected by police officers and that they are more of a threat to him.
Muna Musse, the Hopkins graduate on the committee, said that especially for students of color, the presence of police officers is scary.
