Two Hopkins Schools staff members, George Nolan, interim principal of Gatewood Elementary and Chantele Burgess, a student support specialist at Gatewood Elementary, will facilitate a series of conversations on race.
The three-part series will be online via Google Meet 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays, Nov. 10, 17 and 24. Participants can pay what they can on a sliding scale from $0 to $20.
The series will be interactive and each part will build off the others, Nolan said. The goal is for participants to discuss with each other and have conversations about race, he added.
Nolan and Burgess thought this series would be an opportunity to engage the conversation about race based on their experiences and experiences others have had as adults, caregivers and neighbors, he explained. They wanted to give back and help others begin having these discussions.
The series is geared toward anyone from secondary students to grandparents. People don’t know how to or have the confidence to enter conversations about race, he said. The series will educate and provide participants with opportunities to engage.
Reference material is suggested for participants interested in further exploring race. “A Talk to Teachers” by James Baldwin, “Breaking the Chains of Psychological Slavery” by Na’im Akbar and “Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome” by Dr. Joy Degruy are suggested readings.
The series will include discussions on race, developing protocols on how to have those conversations, examining events from the summer such as the George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other killings and the impact race has on society from its effect on mental health to how people interact. The series will also focus on how to move forward.
Nolan has done work around equity and race for about 30 years. Burgess supports the Hopkins Schools community on its anti-racist journey and incorporates equity and restorative justice theories into her daily work, according to the informational page about the series.
Burgess hopes people will join them and be able to lean into their stories. Participants should sign up for the series to listen for understanding and come with an open heart, she said. It isn’t something that can be solved in the three times the series meets, she added.
For more information or to sign up for the series, visit bit.ly/Conversationsonrace.
