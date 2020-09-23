Hopkins Schools officials give update on school opening

Hopkins School District staff members shared how the opening of the 2020-2021 school year is going and district protocols at the Sept. 15 Hopkins School Board meeting.
The school year began Aug. 31. The Hopkins Strong Start gave the district additional time to staff the hybrid model and allowed teachers to learn Canvas and upload their lesson plans, said Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
The elementary hybrid model is in full swing, she said. Kindergarteners and first graders had their first day at school Sept. 9 and will attend school Monday through Thursday. Fridays are an asynchronous distance learning day.
Half of the second- through sixth-graders had their first day of in-person learning Sept. 14. Those students will attend Mondays and Tuesdays. The second half of the students had their first day Sept. 16 and will attend Wednesdays and Thursdays. Fridays are also asynchronous distance learning days.
Secondary students are still in the distance learning model.
“The pandemic has had us think about what our learning environments are in a different way,” said Ann Ertl, the district’s interim director of innovation, design and learning.
Ertl presented highlights of what staff members have done to start the year. Her presentation focused on environments. Teachers have set up outdoor learning spaces. Some classes benefit from outdoor learning and learning core content through a natural lens. Others just do learning in a natural setting.
The school buildings have had changes as well, Ertl said. Glen Lake Elementary School created markers for parents in the parking lot as a solution for an increase in parents driving students to school. L. H. Tanglen Elementary staff are helping students adjust to a new normal by teaching them how to make connections with friends safely.
The final environment is the home, where students are learning in unprecedented numbers, she said.
Mary Jo Martin, the district lead nurse, presented on health protocols. She discussed the teams set up to do tasks from collaborating with school nurses to preparing trainings to help the district set up a mass testing or vaccination clinic. There have been no positive cases in the district, she said.
Health offices are set up to safely provide care to students and staff. There are isolation rooms in each building in case a student becomes symptomatic during the day and is waiting to be picked up by a parent or guardian.
Building coordinators were taught pathogen mitigation strategies. Now, they are teaching those strategies to students. Staff are continuing to reinforce the 4 “Ws”, watch your distance, wear your face covering, wash your hands and when sick stay home.
Staff in the elementary schools have prepared the buildings such as marking the floor to enforce social distancing and flow direction in the hallways. The district has done HVAC testing to verify airflow in offices and classrooms, said Kevin Neuman, supervisor of buildings and grounds. The district has invested in larger air purification units for the nurse’s offices.
Canvas is the district’s new learning management system, said Ivar Nelson, district director of technology, media and information services. The district is developing technology for even its earliest learners to stay connected with their teachers.
Home connectivity is an important issue now that families must depend on systems they have at home, he said. For many families, their home internet can’t handle the bandwidth needed for distance learning.
The district has supports, such as expanding service desk hours to 7 p.m., providing over 200 mobile hotspots, the Sid Voss Family Internet Program for qualifying families to get free Comcast service and partnering with ResourceWest to connect families to the service.
Staff members are happy to have the opportunity to interact with students again and produce real food as opposed to bags of groceries, said Barb Mechura director of nutrition and lifestyle services.
The school store is now open for pre-ordering meals. The district served about 4,200 meals per week in the first two weeks and in the fourth week, she anticipates serving over 14,000 meals. They are slowly building capacity to increase the meal count, she said.
