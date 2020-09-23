Hopkins Schools Legislative Action Coalition will host candidate forum

The Hopkins Public Schools Legislative Action Coalition will host a virtual candidate forum Saturday, Sept. 26, for the upcoming general election. The coalition is a non-partisan group that assists the Hopkins School Board in advocacy for education-related legislation.
The coalition hosts a forum the focuses on education during every election year. The group wants to find out what each candidate knows about education-related topics, said Catherine Callahan, the legislative liaison for the coalition. The forum is typically in-person but moved to an online format due to COVID-19.
The forum will stream on the coalition’s Facebook page, facebook.com/hopkinslac, starting at 9 a.m.
The school district covers five Minnesota Senate districts, which is huge, Callahan said. There are also seven Minnesota House seats that represent the district.
The members of the coalition encourage parents, staff, students and community members to send in education-related questions in advance. The deadline is 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24. There will also be an opportunity to submit questions live during the forum. Questions can be sent to lac@hopkinsschools.org.
The organizers will send candidates three more complicated questions in advance for them to research and prepare a written answer, which they will read at the forum. One of the questions is about the U.S. Constitutional Amendments, Callahan said.
Topics typically addressed at the forum include more control for the school board to make community-based decisions, state and federal mandates, Hopkins Vision 2031 and funding issues, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the community have questions about what school is going to look like. They want to know what the candidates will do for them and how they will move forward with funding and new programs, Callahan said.
This is a great opportunity for parents and community members to decide who they want to represent them and education, she said.
Candidate forum schedule
9 a.m. - Senate District 44 and House District 44B
10:30 a.m. - Senate District 45 and House District 45B
1:30 p.m. - Senate District 48 and House District 48A
3 p.m. - Senate District 49 and House Districts 49A and 49B
4:30 p.m. - Senate District 46 and House Districts 46A and 46B
Get more information at bit.ly/HopkinsSchoolsLAC.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.