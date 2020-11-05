When the COVID-19 pandemic began, officials at Hopkins Schools began ramping up the district’s ventilation systems and technology, but these upgrades were already years in the making. The district has been doing constant upgrades on ventilation systems since 2006, said Kevin Neuman, the buildings and grounds supervisor for the district.
The district has a modern system that is more conducive to preventing the spread of viruses, Neuman said, adding the heating ventilation and air conditioning systems doesn’t move air around so there isn’t much sharing of air.
The focus for the systems are public areas such welcome centers, main offices, special education, health offices and classrooms. The lowest priorities are cafeterias, which aren’t being used, and gymnasiums, where the air is more diluted.
Hopkins ventilation technology
A majority of district classrooms use displacement ventilation, which is best for teaching, Neuman said. The same amount of air is coming in but there isn’t a sound of rushing air. Displacement ventilation doesn’t move air around the room. The air surrounding a person goes up and is taken out of the room through a return vent.
In spaces such as offices, where there aren’t displacement ventilation units, air is cleaned through an ionization process and is mixed with outside air. Those systems have been used in hospitals for decades, he said.
In high traffic and nurse’s office areas, UV fixtures are being installed, which use ultraviolet light to clean the air. It is safe and has also been used in hospitals for decades to kill microbes, he said.
The district also purchased hospital-grade portable air filtration units for the nurse’s offices.
COVID-19 particles can stay airborne for up to three hours, he said. That shouldn’t be a concern for their spaces because the district’s standard is to exchange air between six and eight times per hour.
The district’s systems are creating layers of redundancy. It’s likely overkill, but it’s the climate we’re in to create a level of safety, Neuman said. It’s important to instill trust that district officials doing everything possible to create a safe working and learning environment, he added.
A big question people have had is whether to open windows and doors, he said. The systems are pressurized so it’s safer to have everything closed so the air can move through quicker.
The systems are running at full occupancy so fans are going even if people aren’t in a room, he said. Many districts have added energy conservation equipment so if sensors detect no one in a room, the system will go into unoccupied mode. The district eliminated that equipment so when a person walks in a room, air was exchanging prior and will continue to exchange when they leave.
Cost to the district
The district is using CARES Act funding for ventilation improvements. Running the systems at full occupancy leads to higher cost and having to replace belts and filters more often, he said. It’s significant considering the number of units the district has for its 11 buildings.
The district has done training for staff members, the school board and families interested in learning about the systems, procedures and the different levels the district is working at to ensure air quality, he said.
