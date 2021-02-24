The Hopkins School Board discussed the predictable staffing model, which was developed to help manage and grow the district’s financial state, at the board’s Feb. 16 meeting.
Director of Business Services Tariro Chapinduka gave the presentation to the board.
The presentation was a continuation of a series of board meetings on the district’s new way of budgeting. It creates the framework of how the district is standardizing and allocating resources, according to Chapinduka.
The information is preliminary and will change until the budget is certified by the board in June. The district is being conservative with its approach, Chapinduka said. The district business office hasn’t factored in any components of inflation, which it would have received from the state by now.
A formula, built by district administration with contributions for school building leaders, is fit into the predictable staffing model. It is from a base allocation standpoint and frees up some resources to be used at the discretion of each building, based on needs and priorities, Chapinduka said.
Also factored into the budget allocation are the recommendations from the Citizen’s Financial Advisory Committee, including a 3% cost of living adjustment and an additional 2% benefits increase, Chapinduka said.
The predictable staffing model is the minimum number of staff needed to open each building. The formula was created to standardize resource allocation in district buildings, considering 82% of district resources is staffing, Chapinduka said.
District officials have determined that enrollment drives allocation into the buildings, Chapinduka said. Enrollment is projected based on historical information, trends in student movement and open enrollment.
The district also considers the number of English language learning and special education students, based on individual education plan counts and other components, as well as students receiving free and reduced lunch, Chapinduka said.
Based on the model, a ratio determines what is needed as a base allocation in a building. The higher the enrollment numbers, the higher the allocations into a building, Chapinduka said. The components were examined with an average costing model and compared to surrounding school districts.
At the same time Hopkins is doing this restructuring, the district is freeing up resources to start bringing more accountability and discretionary funding into the buildings, which gives autonomy to building leaders to make decisions, Chapinduka said.
Comments from the board
This discussion is to help district leaders understand the various components of the budget, which the board will preliminarily approve in March and finally approve in June, said Chair Jen Bouchard.
“I think the time spent, creating this tool is really going to pay dividends in the future, just in terms of streamlining our budgeting process,” said Bouchard.
Boardmember John Kuhl asked how the district will provide consistent and equitable experiences between schools.
The process isn’t static, Chapinduka said. The model is continuously improving, he added, and shifts away from how things have been done in the past to look at things in a different way.
Kuhl also asked for an example of the difference between the current and the predictable staffing models.
With the current model at Alice Smith Elementary, there are 21 classroom teachers. The new model funds 16 teachers, Chapinduka said.
