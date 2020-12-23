The Hopkins School Board voted 6-0 to appoint John Kuhl to the vacant seat on the school board at the Dec. 22 special meeting. The appointment is for the remainder of Vice Chair Chris LaTondresse’s term. The seat will be up for election in November 2021, along with two other seats.
The board interviewed 15 candidates to replace LaTondresse, who was elected to serve as the Hennepin County Commissioner for District 6. His term starts Jan. 5 and state law prohibits him from continuing to serve on the Hopkins School Board. LaTondresse submitted a letter of resignation, effective Dec. 9.
The board interviewed the candidates at publicly available board workshops on Dec. 15, 17 and 22. Candidates were asked about their relationship with Hopkins Public Schools and the community, how their experience and skills would support the work on the board and what parts of the district’s Vision 2031 are most important to them. Candidates were also able to ask the board questions.
The board voted to narrow the candidates to Kuhl, Jason Ross and Cassandra Buffalohead, who advanced to the ranked-choice vote. Kuhl won with 66.7% of the vote.
The appointment is effective 30 days after the adoption unless a valid petition to reject the appointee is filed with the school district clerk.
About the appointee
Kuhl, a resident of Minnetonka, is the senior vice president of sales, marketing and business development for The Moscoe Group, a sales and marketing firm in Minneapolis. He got a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from the University of South Dakota.
Kuhl is the co-president of Hopkins fast pitch softball and a coach for Glen Lake youth baseball. He is a strong believer in the ability of teamwork and strategy, Kuhl wrote in the executive summary on his resume.
Thoughts from the board
Board Chair Jen Bouchard said that Kuhl’s international business perspective could be really valuable. He has a clear personal investment in the district’s anti-racism and LGBTQ+ work, she added.
Boardmember Tanya Khan said Kuhl seems familiar with education, people in his family have been special education educators. He is interested in policy, has good leadership skills and is very involved with his children and the school district, she added.
