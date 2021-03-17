The Hopkins Royal Bash, a fundraiser for Hopkins Public Schools, was hosted virtually, Feb. 20. The in-person event usually has an attendance of 400 to 450 people, but Hopkins Education Foundation staff members weren’t sure what to expect from this year’s new format, said Michele Pasko, the foundation’s communications manager.
The event was live-streamed from AV for You in Crystal. Over 500 people registered for the event, many of whom were new to the Royal Bash. A total of 329 people were logged in the night it aired and according to AV for You, for each person logged into the event, about two and a half people are watching, making the estimated audience 822 people.
Fundraising goal
The foundation had a goal of raising $105,000 for its special appeal, funding a professional college admissions and career placement specialist for two years, to set up a career counseling framework at district secondary schools. The foundation ended up about $10,000 shy of the $52,500 needed to fund the position for one year. Overall, the fundraiser garnered $182,000.
The foundation is still receiving corporate matches and donations are still welcome. They are still hoping to reach the goal, Pasko said. The foundation will proceed with hiring the college admissions and career placement specialist and scrape together funds for the first year, she said, adding they will ask for the second year of funding at the next Royal Bash.
The fundraiser
One of the intentions of the fundraiser is to get the word out about the Hopkins Education Foundation. Community members are learning more about what the foundation does, Pasko said. In 10 videos, one from each Hopkins school, principals and staff members highlighted the grants provided by the foundation. Hopkins High School Principal Crystal Ballard discussed the foundation’s funding of wellness centers and the academic support center and introduced the intention to find a college admissions and career placement specialist.
The foundation is grateful to the community for its support, Pasko said. Hosts Belinda Jensen, KARE-11 meteorologist, and elementary principals Eduardo Navidad and Jeff Radel made the event fun. Around 20 alumni shared what they loved most about Hopkins.
According to Pasko, the community learned a lot during the virtual bash. They were sitting at home and watching for an hour and at the regular events they don’t get all the data, she said, adding they had a captive audience. People were excited to watch and gave positive feedback.
The future of the Royal Bash
The foundation is looking into doing a hybrid fundraiser, so people who can’t make it to the in-person event can still participate. They may only be able to have about 250 people at next year’s in-person event. The foundation wants to bring in as many community members as possible and in order to do that it has to try something different, Pasko said.
The foundation leaders are pleased overall with the virtual bash, Pasko said, however, there is something to the energy of sitting together in a room and being able to bid and get excited, which gets lost in the virtual world.
The Royal Bash can be viewed at bit.ly/3u1tgK1.
