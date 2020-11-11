Starting Monday, Nov. 23, Hopkins Public Schools will pivot to near system-wide distance learning, according to a Nov. 10 message from Superintendent Rhoda Mhiripiri-Reed.
COVID-19 cases are rising in the Hopkins Schools community and across the nation. According to rates published by Hennepin County and the Minnesota Department of Health on Nov. 11, positive cases rose to 57 per 10,000 residents.
“Because the health and safety of our staff and students is our highest priority, district and school leaders have made the difficult decision to pivot to near system-wide distance learning,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
Hennepin County has changed its health data release date to Tuesdays. The district will now update its data dashboard at noon on Wednesdays. To see the data dashboard, visit dashboard.hopkinsschools.org.
Students will remain in distance learning through winter break. District officials will reassess COVID-19 data and staff counts Jan. 4-8 to determine if students will remain in distance learning. If the numbers support a change, elementary and secondary students will be phased into a hybrid model no later than the beginning of term three, on Jan. 25.
Elementary students
Fridays, Nov. 13 and 20, will be elementary teacher planning days. Families will receive optional choice-based learning activities on those days. Special education students will receive follow-up instructions.
Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23-24, will be asynchronous distance learning days for most elementary students. Elementary hybrid students will participate in Google Meet morning meetings.
Monday, Nov. 30, will be the first day of distance learning with asynchronous opportunities, which will continue through Friday, Jan. 8. Elementary students with the most need for support will be offered differentiated learning and, potentially, in-person support.
Early childhood and preschool will remain in person. Kids and Company will remain in session.
Secondary students
Seventh- to 12th-grade students will continue distance learning. Students with the most need for support will be offered differentiated learning and, potentially, in-person support.
“Distance learning will not be easy for everyone. Our job is to support you,” Mhiripiri-Reed said.
Principals and classroom teachers will reach out with specific information for students.
For more information, visit hopkinsschools.org.
