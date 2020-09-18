Hopkins K-1 students began in-person learning

Ready with disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer, a Tanglen Elementary student was dropped off by his family for the first day of in-person learning Sept. 9. Elementary students in the district began the school year, on Aug. 31 for kindergarteners and Sept. 1 for grades 1-6, with distance learning. Students in grades 2-6 who chose the hybrid learning model began in-person classes on Sept. 14 or 16.  
Students participated in activities such as coloring and reading books until everyone in their class arrived.
Teachers checked in with students as they walked into the classroom and found their seats.
Students and staff members followed new safety guidelines called “The 4 W’s.” The guidelines include watch your distance, wear a face covering, wash your hands, and when sick, stay home.
