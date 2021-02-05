Ezana Tedla, of Hopkins High School, is one of 1,464 high school seniors awarded a full four-year scholarship and admission to top colleges. Tedla received a scholarship to Yale University through QuestBridge National College Match.
Tedla was initially exposed to the college match program when he joined another program offered for high school juniors. When applying for the scholarship, he was optimistic and excited to find out the results.
A difference between applying for the QuestBridge scholarship and the normal college application process is it starts much earlier. Tedla was already busy writing essays late last summer. The process also requires more essays to gather detailed information about applicants and their personal or financial situation, he said.
Through QuestBridge, Tedla ranked his top five colleges. The applicant is obligated to commit to whichever college accepts an applicant first in their ranked order. Tedla ranked Yale as his top choice. His other choices were the University of Chicago and Brown, Stanford and Columbia universities.
Exciting news
On Dec. 1, the decisions were set to be released. Tedla didn’t sleep much the night before. He was about to take a nap because the results had been delayed. He decided to check his phone again and saw that he’d been awarded the scholarship. He was so excited to tell his mom that he ran up the stairs and fell, he said.
“I feel pretty lucky and grateful because I know I don’t have to worry about student debt, and there’s a lot of financial opportunities that they’re giving me,” he said.
Tedla is happy to have the stability of completing the college application process early, though the scholarship has put him in a unique situation. He has wealthier friends that aren’t worried about student debt and others, similar to his socioeconomic position, who do have those concerns.
How Hopkins shaped the path
One of the things Tedla is most proud of is his participation in debate. He participated for all four years of high school and was the captain of the team for the last three years. Through debate, he learned independent thinking and learning because he was researching on his own and developing his own case writing, he said.
Tedla also participated in Quizbowl, which is fast-paced, competitive, but more laid back than debate, he said, adding that it is academic trivia, so participants apply what they learn and know in general.
The student’s takeaway message is to look for opportunities and take advantage of them. No matter what students are passionate about, whether that be the environment or a specific sport, there is a space for people to do that at Hopkins, he said.
Tedla describes himself as independently driven, so it can be challenging for him to stay focused or commit to what he wants to do, whether that be academics or extracurricular activities. He isn’t a person who decided to do things in a particular order, he said.
Support along the way
Throughout his academic journey, Tedla received support from his mom, school counselor, English teacher and debate coach. They’ve always held him to a higher standard and, at times, didn’t let him get away with being lazy, he said.
Tedla noted a significant barrier for college programs like QuestBridge is that the people they target are not aware of the programs. That could be due to a few factors, he said. He encourages students to be curious to find out what is offered.
Looking to the future
Yale appealed to Tedla because the university offers many opportunities. He didn’t have to apply for any specific majors or schools, so isn’t obligated to follow a specific path. He isn’t set on what he will study but is considering economics or public policy, he said.
