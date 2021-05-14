Layne Bell, an English teacher in the Hopkins Alternative Program at the Hopkins High School, is one of nine finalists for the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Bell has been in education for 17 years, 14 of which have been in the Hopkins School District.
In mid-June, Bell will be interviewed by a panel as part of the selection process. The ceremony to announce the winner will be Aug. 12 on the State Capital lawn.
The Hopkins Alternative Program is the longest-standing alternative program in the state, Bell said. She has been part of the program for 12 years. In the program, Bell has the freedom to put students’ experiences and narratives at the forefront of her work. Each year, there are about 100 to 130 students in the program.
“We build our curriculum around what they need and we’re able to respond to those needs,” Bell said.
This year, Bell has seen an increase in need for social and emotional learning as well as healing for students and teachers alike. The curriculum is focused on self-awareness, social-emotional healing and agency, she said. Many of her students have gone beyond these and have social awareness.
“They’re protesting, they’re communicating, they’re really quite warriors when it comes to the injustices and seeing around them,” Bell said.
Many of the students in the alternative program have struggled in mainstream education and are experiencing or have experienced trauma in their lives. Poverty, a parent or guardian being incarcerated, substance abuse or mental illness are factors that play into a student’s ability to be successful in a traditional academic setting, Bell said.
“Most of our students carry pretty intense scars when they join us. They have ... bought this idea that they are less than that they are not as capable as that they are less worthy than a student who is academically successful in your traditional ways,” Bell said.
Bell enjoys working with students throughout their high school careers. Often, they come to the program as sophomores. She gets to see them grow into seniors and develop their identity and confidence.
Bell has learned that trusting students is key because they are more capable, brilliant, brave, bold and compassionate than given credit for by the majority of adults. There is some truth in teachers letting go of traditional structures and working in an equitable power construct with students, she said.
“Where I’m not the one dictating rules and asking for compliance, but instead, really questioning, do I need a rule? Do my students need to have parameters that limit their thinking and their creativity?” Bell asked.
Getting recognition
The statewide recognition is slowly sinking for Bell. She keeps waiting for someone to call her and say they were just joking, she said. Her initial thoughts were that what she does is simple. She uses the tool of love in the classroom, she said.
“The fact that I’m now in this place where nine of us are being considered for Teacher of the Year. Does that suggest that this tool isn’t as ubiquitous as it deserves to be,” she asked.
Before coming to Hopkins, Bell was an English teacher for three years in Istanbul, Turkey. During her time there, she learned much about people, teaching and the world.
When Bell isn’t in the classroom, she is spending time with her three sons. The self-care activities she partakes in such as yoga, meditation, gardening and being outside allow her to be open and available to her students, she said.
“Again, it comes back to cultivating love,” Bell said. “Yoga and meditation is really about being present and observing and when I do that, there’s just, there’s always love there.”
A colleague’s perspective
Shannon Finnegan teaches social studies in the alternative program and describes Bell as her “teacher bestie.” Finnegan was a finalist for Minnesota Teacher of the Year last year and nominated Bell for the award.
According to Finnegan, Bell has inspired and taught her much of what she knows about alternative education. Bell showed her how to create a family-like community, which makes students feel safe enough to learn.
“I think love is absolutely at the center of her teaching,” Finnegan said. “She does so much brilliant work to make every single student who walks through her doors, feel seen and understood, and heard.”
Bell works on unpacking student’s self-identity, which is damaged because many students come to the program believing they can’t do school because of the way the traditional system is set up, Finnegan said. Through class discussion, Bell cultivates an environment where students can see themselves as capable learners who might learn in a different way.
When Finnegan was recognized last year, the students in the program took ownership of it and had an immense amount of pride. Now that Bell is being recognized, it has emboldened students, she said. It has also encouraged Finnegan and Bell to speak out with others about alternative education and its benefits.
