The Gratitude Gift program has been offered by the Hopkins Education Foundation for several years, according to Michele Pasko, the foundation’s communications manager. One gift is offered in the winter, to be delivered by winter break, the other gift in the spring, before the end of the school year.
The foundation didn’t offer a Gratitude Gift last spring. The organization’s leaders didn’t feel comfortable asking for money with the economy in flux at that time, she said.
When community members make a donation of at least $25 to the foundation, a staff member of their choosing receives a gift as well as a personalized message. Typically, the gifts were hand-delivered to classrooms and a big presentation was made out of it, Pasko said. This year, the gifts will be delivered via mail.
The deadline to make a donation to the foundation for the program is Monday, Dec. 14. The gifts and messages will be mailed to staff members by Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The program is a way for families or fellow staff members to honor Hopkins staff members, she said. Staff members can be anyone, including teachers, administration, custodians or cafeteria workers.
“We decided that staff really deserves a shout-out, so we hope we sell a whole lot this cycle,” she said.
The foundation has offered various gifts over the years. Foundation leaders try to use local vendors such as a cupcake or cookies from a local bakery, a potted flower or a water bottle to promote health and wellness, she said. This winter, the gift is a face mask with the foundation’s logo.
Other ways to give
The foundation also has Star Cards for $5. Donations can be made to the foundation at any time of year and community members can choose to honor any current or retired staff member they choose. The Star Card doesn’t include a personal message, but shows staff members that someone is thinking of them, she said.
How to give
To order a Gratitude Gift, visit hef.ejoinme.org/GratGift. To order a Star Card, visit hef.ejoinme.org/StarCard.
For more information about the Gratitude Gift Program, visit hopkinseducationfoundation.org/gratitude-gift-program.
