Before COVID-19, Gratitude Gifts were hand-delivered to classrooms and a big presentation was made out of it. This winter, the gifts and messages from the Hopkins Education Foundation will be delivered to staff members via mail. 

The Gratitude Gift program has been offered by the Hopkins Education Foundation for several years, according to Michele Pasko, the foundation’s communications manager. One gift is offered in the winter, to be delivered by winter break, the other gift in the spring, before the end of the school year.

The foundation didn’t offer a Gratitude Gift last spring. The organization’s leaders didn’t feel comfortable asking for money with the economy in flux at that time, she said.

This winter, when community members donate at least $25 to the Hopkins Education Foundation, a staff member of their choosing will receive a face mask and personalized message. 

The deadline to make a donation to the foundation for the program is Monday, Dec. 14. The gifts and messages will be mailed to staff members by Wednesday, Dec. 16.

The program is a way for families or fellow staff members to honor Hopkins staff members, she said. Staff members can be anyone, including teachers, administration, custodians or cafeteria workers.

“We decided that staff really deserves a shout-out, so we hope we sell a whole lot this cycle,” she said.

The foundation has offered various gifts over the years. Foundation leaders try to use local vendors such as a cupcake or cookies from a local bakery, a potted flower or a water bottle to promote health and wellness, she said. This winter, the gift is a face mask with the foundation’s logo.

Another way to honor Hopkins staff members and support the foundation is through Star Cards. Donations for these can be made at any time of the year.

The foundation also has Star Cards for $5. Donations can be made to the foundation at any time of year and community members can choose to honor any current or retired staff member they choose. The Star Card doesn’t include a personal message, but shows staff members that someone is thinking of them, she said.

To order a Gratitude Gift, visit hef.ejoinme.org/GratGift. To order a Star Card, visit hef.ejoinme.org/StarCard.

For more information about the Gratitude Gift Program, visit hopkinseducationfoundation.org/gratitude-gift-program.

