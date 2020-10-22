Garden helps students grow their science skills

A team of teachers at Zachary Lane Elementary School in Plymouth has come together to initiate a community garden. Jenni Weinand worked on the grant writing, Jenny Ellison had the idea and Paul Morley has a green thumb, according to Principal Matt Phelps.
Through a hands-on learning grant from the Seven Dreams Education Foundation, the idea became a reality.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the planning occurred when teachers and students weren’t in the building. The team would meet via Zoom about once a week to plan the garden.
In late September, a group of community members volunteered their skills to put down mulch, build the garden boxes and fill them with soil.
The grant allows the project a budget, but with COVID-19, things don’t necessarily work out the way they were planned, Phelps said. Local businesses, community members and the school’s parent-teacher association stepped up to help make the garden happen.
“Everyone wants to see this succeed,” he said.
The school strives to make learning concrete, which is especially important for elementary students. Concepts students are learning can be abstract, he said. Learning has to be physical and tangible for them to understand and taking care of a garden is a great way to do that, he added.
The garden will be focused on growing vegetables and native Minnesota plants. Learning will include understanding what the local climate tolerates and what grows well. Vegetables are something that can be grown and students will be able to experience what they taste like fresh out of a garden, he said.
The students will get to take turns tending to the community garden as they learn how it grows. This is an opportunity for students to get their hands dirty, he said, adding that many families might not have a garden at home.
What students learn from hands-on experiences will be supplemented by lessons in the classroom. All grade levels of students will learn planting, growing cycles and how to take care of a garden such as fertilizing and weeding.
“They’re just going to learn it by doing it,” the principal said.
The garden teaches science standards in a tangible way. That could be the water cycle, how the sun affects plants or creating a hypothesis, putting it into place and observing the result. Students will also work on writing and research skills.
Another piece to the garden that is not yet in motion is a pollinator garden that will be located on a nearby plot of land. In it will be plants such as milkweed, which pollinators need. Students will learn about pollinators’ needs and how the process works, he said.
Planning for the garden will continue to take place in the winter. Students will learn about the growing process and will be asked about what plants they want to grow to peak interest. Phelps anticipates they will get their hands in the dirt at the end of March or when it is warm enough.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.