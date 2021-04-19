The Robbinsdale School Board voted 6-1 to approve David Engstrom as the district’s next superintendent at its April 16 meeting. Boardmember Greta Evans-Becker voted against the action.
Evans-Becker said she thought Kim Hiel, the other finalist, had more equity work experience and more experience working with magnet schools.
“I know they’re both strong candidates, but I thought that she had more experience in areas that we needed,” Evans-Becker said.
Hiel was interviewed April 15. Hiel is the superintendent of Fridley Public Schools. She previously worked as an assistant superintendent for Osseo Area Schools and in Robbinsdale Area Schools as a principal and teacher.
In the closing of her interview, Hiel said she knows the system and will be able to move it along. It is a passion for her to put the humanity back into the system, she added.
“We’ve had two great candidates,” said Boardmember Sam Sant. “I’ve given my support to Mr. Engstrom. I believe that this is what the district needs going forward.”
The next superintendent
David Engstrom, who was interviewed April 16, is deputy superintendent of achievement, learning and leadership at Colorado Springs School District in Colorado.
Chair David Boone spoke with Engstrom on the phone after the board’s decision. Engstrom said he is willing to accept and looks forward to the next steps.
The interview
In his interview, Engstrom was asked how he has addressed student discipline to decrease suspensions, but still address discipline concerns. Engstrom said he reorganized how the district handled discipline. What was once called the Office of Student Discipline became the Office of Student Support and Engagement.
The district also made a commitment to restorative practices, Engstrom said, adding that at their core, restorative practices are about teaching and restoring and repairing relationships. The district also added more counseling support to schools.
Engstrom was asked how he creates a budget and how to instill equity policies. Engstrom said the budget must be supportive of the values.
“What I can bring to this district is a history of working in a district that won awards for accountability and transparency in the way of developing budgets and the way we spent our funds,” Engstrom said.
Engstrom said they first need to look at the fund balance, which he is concerned about, to make sure they have the funds in place. Then, they must find out how they’re distributing funds to schools and what mechanisms are in place in order to address equity.
Engstrom was asked what he felt were Robbinsdale’s biggest opportunities and threats. Engstrom said he is concerned about the reputation of the district. The district being centrally located is beneficial and poses an opportunity to invest in themselves to draw people in, he said.
The district has been offering magnet programming, which has been incredibly successful, Engstrom said. There are other opportunities for the district to be innovative and offer more such as different types of thematic programming to meet the needs of their students, he said.
Enstrom said they might want to explore renovating or adding onto buildings in order to offer different programming. It would be an opportunity to address the district’s image and the enrollment loss it has experienced, he said.
Engstrom said the district has both opportunities and challenges. It could work with community partners and allies to identify the need it has and that the buildings are there to enhance education, he said.
When asked what obstacles are hindering the district from moving forward and what policies or practices he would implement, Engstrom said he can’t answer that definitively, yet what leads to success is a growth mindset with passion and grit.
A concern he has for a district the size of Robbinsdale is the belief gap, that some students can learn but not others. That belief is going to perpetuate the gap, he said. Engstrom noted that he saw an energized, supportive and encouraging staff.
