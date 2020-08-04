While Minnesota has announced a localized approach to school reopening plans, the Eden Prairie School District is already planning to offer an online-only option to families.
The district announced July 28 that students will be able to learn entirely at home during the next school year if they choose to do so.
“In addition to following the direction from the state, we are preparing to offer a 100 percent online option for grades K-12 this school year through EP Online,” a statement from the district says. “EP Online is the choice for an inspiring Eden Prairie Schools education in a full-time online environment.”
Eden Prairie teachers will combine real-time video conferencing activities with “asynchronous learning,” meaning students can complete tasks with a more flexible schedule during the day.
“Students will be able to experience Eden Prairie Schools’ outstanding personalized learning in an online format that follows the district’s rigorous standards and curriculum,” the statement says.
Information sessions via Zoom are planned 10 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. Links are available on the post on the district’s website, edenpr.org.
The district is making plans for a potential hybrid learning model for students more generally that would combine online learning with in-person instruction.
The district surveyed parents in early July on their preferences for a plan that would stagger all students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Since then the district has begun to consider another model that would differ by grade level, although new state rules could preclude that plan.
Initial survey results
More than 5,000 parents responded to the initial survey. Of respondents, about 46% preferred an option in which groups of students would alternate learning in person two or three days a week. On days when they did not meet in person, they would undertake distance learning assignments.
Nearly 38% of respondents preferred another plan in which all students would use distance learning on Fridays with half of students meeting in person Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half going to school on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Like the other options, they would have distance learning assignments on days in which they did not physically attend school.
The least popular option, with about 16% of parents favoring it, would have made Wednesdays a distance learning day for all students. Half would meet in person on Mondays and Tuesdays with the other half meeting in person on Thursdays and Fridays.
The second option, in which all students studied from home on Fridays, lived on for students in the middle grades in a new proposal that provides different approaches by grade level.
Plan in second survey
The district’s second survey, released July 28, focuses on an approach in which students in kindergarten through third grade would meet in person every day while students in grades four through eight would alternate days in the classroom. High school students would use distance learning at least four days a week.
Under the proposal, students in kindergarten through third grade would go to school in classrooms at half of capacity with social distancing requirements in place. Teachers would use video conferencing between classrooms, allowing them to teach two groups at once. Paraprofessionals would provide support.
In grades four through eight, students in the first group would meet in person Mondays and Tuesdays and use distance learning the rest of the week. Students in the second group would meet in person Wednesdays and Thursdays with distance learning in place the rest of the days. Students in grades four through six would meet on the Eden Prairie High School campus while students in seventh and eighth grades would meet at Central Middle School.
At the high school level, students would meet in person at Eden Prairie High School one day per week “as needed.” Each grade level would be assigned a different day of the week during which to meet in person.
The district provided the following list of benefits to the proposal:
• This is a developmentally responsive approach. Our youngest learners would receive direct support in acquiring foundational skills; their parents/guardians said it was a struggle to do this well at home.
• Intermediate and middle level students would be supported through periodic face-to-face interaction with caring teachers and staff.
• Older students adapted more quickly to distance learning and would benefit from in-person learning added to their week.
• Additional livestreamed, online learning directly with teachers.
To provide feedback, visit edenpr.org.
Decision is upcoming
The proposal could change as a result of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requiring districts to consult with state officials on their plans and providing guidance that would differ by county based on COVID-19 case rates. The Eden Prairie School District announced July 30 that it would provide more information on its decision for the school year the week of Aug. 10.
If COVID-19 rates remain similar to current levels, the state guidance for Hennepin County would call for a hybrid system for all grades.
Regardless of the ultimate decision, the district plans to provide reusable fabric face coverings for students with one-time masks available as needed. Staff would have face covering options. The district would provide hand sanitizer stations, offer temperature checks through non-contact thermometers and temperature scanning machines at entrances. Staff members would connect with Hennepin County public health officials. The district would provide reminders about social distancing in buildings and create response plans to follow if a COVID-19 case is confirmed among students or staff.
