While educational leaders consider how to help students who have had difficulties learning during the pandemic, an Eden Prairie High School student has taken action on her own.
Jasmine Garry, who recently completed her freshman year, created a free tutoring service that allows fellow high school students to help students in elementary schools.
As an older sister and a babysitter, Garry said, “I knew there was going to be a challenge with not having the same connections with teachers and not being able to be in that same setting and getting information.”
Through much of the school year, students alternated between learning online and in person, or a combination of the two. Eden Prairie Schools already provided a tutoring service for middle and high school students, but Garry said she decided to set up her own service for elementary school students so they could excel despite the pandemic.
“If they’re struggling and need extra help, we’re here for all of that,” Garry said.
After the end of the school year, the tutors with Create Tutoring are continuing to work with students to help them catch up from a school year in which teachers’ regular lesson plans had to be swiftly altered on the fly.
Garry began the tutoring service last year after distance learning began, with homework help and a focus on the core subjects of reading, writing and math.
“It was very important to me that I found dedicated tutors from very different backgrounds,” said Garry, who noted she sought volunteers who are fluent in Spanish to help students at Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion School. Garry has worked to create a Spanish program for beginners as well.
During the summer, Garry’s service is offering a creative writing workshop in which elementary students can enrich their writing and grammar skills. The goal is to give students the tools to write literature.
More than 40 tutors from Eden Prairie High School volunteered during the school year to provide one-on-one assistance and group sessions via Zoom. Some tutors sought hours of service for organizations like the National Honor Society or Key Club while others sought more experience in the area of educational instruction. Garry recruited tutors with a solid academic understanding and with personalities that fit well with working with the younger students.
“All of our tutors are super dedicated,” Garry said. “They all go above and beyond. It’s really great to see such a large community of people who are really invested in this.”
She acknowledged that starting a tutoring service has not always been easy.
“It is a lot of work, especially in the beginning,” she said. “I knew I wanted to have this tutoring program but I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. I’m so glad I did, though.”
Scheduling became Garry’s biggest challenge. Along with tutoring a student, she coordinated volunteers and learners, sought input from parents and conducted monthly meetings with tutors to ensure smooth communication and to determine if any changes needed to be made.
Tutors go over homework and also find extra lessons for kids to ensure they are understanding concepts, particularly those their parents would like them to focus upon.
“We’re really making sure they get what they need,” Garry said.
Tutors seek to use activities like bingo or coloring to help elementary students stay engaged.
Garry hopes to create a love of learning for the participating young students.
“If you have a great experience in elementary school, you’ll take that passion and positivity to learning to middle school and high school,” she said, adding that such an attitude is vital for success.
“I really work with my tutors to make sure they’re really bonding with the students as well – not just tutoring them but that they’re happy and having fun,” Garry said.
She noted that her sister, Isabella Garry, enjoys her own lessons.
“Whenever she’s being tutored, I can hear her laughing in the other room,” said the tutoring service creator. “She’s learning so much but she’s also having fun, which is exactly what we’ve been going for this entire time.”
Her younger sister’s first-grade teacher helped connect elementary students with the tutoring service, enlisting principals to raise awareness of Create Tutoring. Word then spread among parents of the opportunity.
Parent Deb Stein, of Eden Prairie, said her daughter is reading books with chapters now.
“She is doing MUCH better in reading since having tutoring,” Stein said in an email, noting both her children who have tutors are more interested in reading. Other parents said they were impressed that the older students had been taking charge to teach younger students. They credited tutors for their patience and helping the students look forward to classes.
“The tutors are helping them love to read,” said Garry’s father, Dan Garry. “There are so many Eden Prairie High School students who want to do this that Jasmine almost has more tutors than students. It’s an amazing community that she’s working with.”
Even as the pandemic fades, the younger Garry said she wants to keep the service going.
“I started this because of COVID and the struggles with COVID, but the more it continued, I realized kids aren’t just struggling because of COVID,” she said. “It’s something I think will be beneficial to all students, even when things go back to normal.”
After a break toward the end of the school year, the tutoring service resumed June 7, with plans for games, crafts and writing.
“There’s always so much happening,” Garry said. “I’m never bored – that’s for sure.”
More information is available on Instagram at instagram.com/create.tutoring or @create.tutoring or on Facebook at facebook.com/CREATEtutor or @createtutor.
