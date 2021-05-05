Dorothea Watson is a junior at Hopkins High School. Last summer, she started thinking about how important the junior year is in a student’s educational journey. She realized that COVID-19 would bring many important moments to a halt.
She decided that she would find a way to make the things that she is passionate about happen by any means necessary. Watson, an only child, was spending a lot of time with her younger cousin. She enjoyed giving her cousin advice and it felt good to have such an impact, she said.
Watson was inspired to start Crossroad Peer Mentorship Program, which connects ninth-graders with juniors or seniors who can help guide the younger students in their choices of classes or answer questions about high school life. At Hopkins, ninth-graders are still at the junior high schools. The program will help ninth-graders make connections at the high school before they even get there, she said.
It has been difficult to get mentors and mentees, which is surprising in an increasingly virtual world, Watson said. She is confident that in the coming years, they’ll have the opportunity to promote the program in person and get students interested and invested. Anyone interested in becoming a mentor or mentee can contact Watson by email watsdoro0096@apps.hopkinsschools.org.
The program also helps build interpersonal connections that students are lacking in this socially distanced world, Watson said. She hopes to encourage connections to those outside of students’ homes.
Advisor’s take
ViAnne Hubbell is a social studies teacher at Hopkins High School who is advising Crossroads Peer Mentoring Program. The mentorship will allow ninth-graders an opportunity to talk to someone who is familiar with the high school. It also gives the juniors a way to connect with younger students and show what they’ve learned about high school.
Hubbell has noticed that students are out of the practice of making casual connections with people outside of their home, due to COVID-19 and being isolated. The program is a resource for students that might not have another avenue for connection, she said.
For Hubbell, success for the program will be when it feels like the program is part of the “fabric of what happens in the transition” from junior high to high school. She hopes it’s something that gets presented to students as they register for high school.
There is a definite need for this program, Hubbell said, adding students want to connect with others about what high school is actually like.
Passion for connection
The mentoring program isn’t the only way Watson is making a difference at school. She started a virtual group called Girls with Melanin Minnesota, a safe place for young women of color to come together and discuss topics that affect them. The group is for all women of color, Watson said. The group has around 20 members.
Watson is Black and Iranian. Her father is Black, so especially in the current climate, it is scary, she said, adding it’s nice to have people to talk to who will understand.
Watson also participates in a volunteer program called Growing Through Grief. She was in the program as a ninth-grader because her mom died. Watson reached out to the person running the program and asked if she could come in once and month and help the elementary students with art therapy, which she has done for the past year.
According to Hubbell, there is nothing Watson does that she doesn’t put her heart and soul into.
Watson isn’t a person who asks why something isn’t being done. She says “I’m going to fix that,” Hubbell said. Watson moved to Hopkins in ninth grade. By that grade, many students have gone to school together for a long time and know each other well. A person wouldn’t have guessed that Watson had just arrived, she said, adding she is gracious, thoughtful and inquisitive.
“It’s just a real natural fit for her to jump in and start something that she thinks is gonna fulfill a need,” Hubbell said.
