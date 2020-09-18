Cooper High School will live broadcast games

Copper High School will begin live broadcasting its games. The Robbinsdale School Board, pictured in the virtual meeting, voted to install Pixellot Systems for the high school’s stadium. 

On Sept. 8, the Robbinsdale School Board unanimously approved the installation of Pixellot Systems powered by PlayOn! Sports at the Cooper High School stadium. The installation will allow Cooper to live stream video of games at its stadium.

The five-year contract includes a $1,500 equipment installation charge. An additional one-time $1,500 fee gives Cooper a revenue-sharing agreement with the organization in the first year of the contract, said Kristine Wehrkamp, the district’s executive director of community education.

The streaming will include advertisements that meet the guidelines set by district policy, Wehrkamp said. Cooper would retain all of the sponsorship sales if the advertising is local and 10% if non-local, she added.

Armstrong High School streams its games through Hudl. Armstrong doesn’t have a revenue-sharing agreement but it is something to consider, Wehrkamp said.

Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments