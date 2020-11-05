Annette Davis

Annette Davis

Annette Davis, an education assistant at Robbinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope, has been named one of five finalists for Education Minnesota’s 2020-2021 ESP of the Year award.

Davis has worked for Robbinsdale Schools for 12 years and at Cooper for the past seven years.

“​I have been blessed to work alongside some wonderful colleagues in our special education programs, including autism spectrum and emotional-behavioral disorders,” Davis said.

The winner of the award will be named Nov. 18, which is Educational Support Professional, or ESP day during American Education Week. The winner will receive $1,200, their choice of a Chromebook, iPad or other tablet and an expense-paid trip to the National Education Association Education Support Professional National Conference.

“We are so excited for Annette to be a finalist for this award, and recognized for her efforts and dedication to our students,” said Stephanie Burrage, interim superintendent of Robbinsdale Schools.

Education Minnesota has recognized education support professionals with this award since 2007. Education support professionals include education assistants, paraprofessionals, secretarial, clerical, custodial, nutrition services, maintenance and trades, transportation, grounds keeping, technology services, health services and others.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments