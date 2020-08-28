Book-ish: Getting books into Hopkins students’ hands

The idea for the Book-ish: Books In Students’ Hands fundraiser began when Laura Jensen, a reading teacher at Hopkins North Junior High, picked up the young adult version of “Stamped” by Jason Reynolds and Ibram X. Kendi.
Jensen posted about the book on Facebook, noting that she’d pass books along to students from anyone who purchased a copy but didn’t want to keep it. A former student reached out to say she didn’t have the book but wanted to send money to go toward books. When she sent $1,000, Jensen knew she had to do something significant.
Jensen reached out to Erika Pals, a media center paraprofessional at Hopkins West Junior High School, who said she’d help.
The intention of the fundraiser is to get books by authors of color into the hands of students who don’t have high book ownership, Jensen said. Many of the students she works with are struggling readers for a variety of reasons and some are new immigrants or English learners.
The two staff members are working on a book list for students. They want a large range of books. Students who are new immigrants and learning English might need a graphic novel or something that is age -appropriate but at an easier level, she said.
The initiative is especially timely. There is a greater awareness of racism and income inequality, which is huge in Minnesota, Jensen said. Income inequality affects students of color and their families at higher rates. That’s why Jensen and Pals want to provide books by authors of color to students of color whose parents aren’t making the same income as white families, she added.
Moving to distance learning in the spring has been hard for struggling readers. When school is online, they have to read everything on the screen, she said. The pandemic has also isolated people. Stories are tools for connecting people, she added.
Libraries are great and she sees Pals getting books to students, but there is something different about giving a child a book that they want and can keep, Jensen said.
Some of her students see the walls of books in her classroom and their eyes light up when they find out they can check them out, she said. Those are the students that would re-read and share the books with siblings, friends and parents if they could own books at a higher rate. It develops conversation around books at home and a sense of a reader identity, which Jensen thinks is powerful.
Some examples of books on the list include the “March” graphic novels by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell; “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” by Erika Sánchez; and “The Stars and the Blackness Between Them” by local author Junauda Petrus.
Jensen wants to make sure the books are intersectional and connect to students, their family’s and friend’s experiences.
The goal of the fundraiser is $5,000. If the average cost per book is $15, those funds will cover more than 300 books, Jensen said. They have currently raised $3,000, including the money from Jensen’s former student.
Jensen and Pals will keep the fundraiser going to see if it sparks interest. It’s a hard time for people financially, but Jensen said she thinks people are looking for causes to support that have direct benefits, especially to people of color.
Donations can be made at gofundme.com/f/Books-by-BIPOC-Authors-for-Teens.
