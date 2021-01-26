The Robbinsdale School Board voted 7-0 on Jan. 19 to approve the revised levy certification payable in 2021. The board originally certified the tax levy with an increase of $266,126.20 or 0.41% at the Dec. 21 regular meeting. The revised levy is a decrease of $600 or 0.001%.
It was difficult because of the timing of the district’s bond refunding, which occurred last fall, with two issues of bond refunding happening simultaneously, said Greg Hein, the executive director of finance. The timing of the refund happened during the levy certification cycle.
Robbinsdale staff members didn’t receive the final updated report until late, Hein said. The report wasn’t reflected in the truth in taxation hearing on Dec. 7 or the original board resolution to certify the tax levy.
The net results of the bond refunding saved the district $1.6 million in interest costs over time. After the current year’s portion of the savings was factored in, it wiped out the anticipated 0.41% levy increase, he said. That leaves the district with a reduction of $600 or 0.001% compared to last year’s levy.
The correct levy amounts have been certified with the county and the state, he said.
Chair David Boone shared praise over the tax levy reduction. He commented on the good work that was done.
