This year’s Armstrong High School Theatre students have been preparing for a one-act competition that has never been done before.
Rather than performing on stage in front of judges at O’Shaughnessy Auditorium in St. Paul, actors performed in front of their computers as part of a pre-recorded show.
Due to COVID-19 and distance learning, the Minnesota State High School League’s One-Act Play Competition is virtual. Instead of meeting in one theater to perform in a festival setting, the students will record and submit their plays to a panel of judges.
Directors were advised to either record a video of their play onstage in their theater or submit a play presented in an online platform. Armstrong chose the latter.
“It’s hardly an ideal situation for presenting or enjoying a play,” said director Joe Lovitt. “So, we at Armstrong decided to make it work to our advantage.”
The cast and crew have never met each other in person. And they won’t until long after the show has been staged, Lovitt explained.
The preliminary competition was Jan. 27 and 28, when a panel of three judges watched the plays that were submitted by the seven schools in the section.
Also unique this year is the script written by Lovitt and was adapted from a story by two Armstrong students, Paige Adams and Kathryn Hansen, called “The Song of the Merpeople.”
Lovitt describes the play.
After a self-centered young man named Aalton and his friend visit the forbidden dinosaur breeding grounds, the people of the neighboring villages burn their village to the ground. Aalton and Eurydice, the girl he loves, are the only survivors. They escape to a hidden cave on a beach where they set up a happy home. Their new life as fisherfolk is disrupted when they are dragged to the bottom of the ocean by an octopus to stand trial for abusing the resources of the ocean’s inhabitants. SPOILER ALERT: They are found guilty by the judge, Neptune. He gives them gills and fish tails and sentences them to spending the rest of their lives under the sea as the first of the merpeople.
Adams and Hansen conceived the idea as part of an Intro to Theatre class unit in which students were asked to write creation stories. Their subject was how mermaids or “merpeople” were created.
“They came up with a clever idea that works naturally as a comedy,” said Lovitt.
Hansen talked about writing the story with Adams and how they “bounced ideas off each other and came up with some crazy ideas on how to create a myth about mermaids.”
She explained the storyline is about not taking what you have for granted and be grateful for everything you have.
Hansen also has two roles in the play: Constable, who found two characters in a place they should not have been, and Sharpie the swordfish.
Her first ever one-act has been “an incredibly enjoyable experience” and fun, Hansen said.
“It was definitely difficult in the beginning, trying to figure out how everything was going to work with recording our performance over Zoom, but I think everyone in our class helped each other to make things happen,” Hansen said.
Ten students play 15 characters, including undersea creatures such as a shark, a shrimp, a dolphin and Neptune.
Actors in costumes and colorful character masks by designer Christina Schulte perform the play from their own homes on Zoom, complete with props and seaside and underwater backdrops.
Lovitt recorded a performance to be submitted to judges of the preliminary round.
Once recorded, the video may not be edited. “That kind of preserves the ‘do or die’ immediacy of a live performance,” Lovitt said.
There have been a few challenges in directing and producing a show like this.
“When actors are forced to stare into a screen at themselves while they’re acting, they become more self-conscious and it becomes harder to get them to take chances in creating big, bold characters,” Lovitt said.
Each of the students had different devices with different cameras and microphones, “so it was hard to get consistent technical quality,” he said, noting the lag time between each actor’s lines also varied, “which runs the risk of ruining a joke since comedy depends on timing.”
“At the same time, I’ve been knocked out by how the talent of our actors negated any drawbacks of working on Zoom,” he said. “I don’t know how anybody could watch these young people in this show and not be thoroughly entertained.”
A link to the show will be posted on the school website, ahs.rdale.org, after the competition.
